Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

It’s finally here! The 2017 NRL season kicks off with reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks taking on the Brisbane Broncos, both clubs out to prove the doubters wrong. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).

No team has gone back-to-back in the NRL since the Broncos did it in 1992 and 1993, and the chance for the Sharks to do it seems small.

Some are questioning whether the club will make the top eight this season, and it’s a valid query.

The biggest problem for the Sharks is no Michael Ennis. He steered the side around the park for the majority of last season and was a big reason they made their finals push and eventually took home the Provan-Summons trophy.

His replacement for the season ahead is youngster Jayden Brailey and while he took out Holden Cup player of the year and impressed in the World Club series, he has a long way to go to match the level of Ennis.

Ben Barba will also be missing for the Sharks after an off-season filled with controversy. Without Valentine Holmes on the park for the first few weeks, that’s going to hurt their chances here.

If the Sharks are to win this opening match of the season, they must win the battle of the forwards, which will be easier said than done, and their halves – Chad Townsend and James Maloney – will need to find immediate form.

That battle of the forwards should be in the Sharks favour, but it’s hard to say what the Broncos are going to produce.

It almost feels like a changing of the guard in the Queensland capital this season, with Corey Parker retiring and a host of youngsters vying for spots, including Joe Ofahengaue, Herman Ese’ese and Tevita Pangai Junior.

While the Broncos starting pack is still strong enough, those three must provide the depth needed to play 80 minutes of quality football if the Broncos are going to make a push.

There are also questions about Darius Boyd being named captain, while a lot of the pressure will fall on Anthony Milford’s shoulders to create points.

Ben Hunt didn’t have the greatest time in 2016, so will need to improve but there is no question the key creative man for the Broncos is Milford, and that the Broncos may need to run up a lot of points to remain competitive with an inexperienced pack.

Last time these clubs played was during Round 9 last year, in what was a thrilling and high-scoring encounter as the Broncos went down by two points.

Prediction

It’s going to be an interesting match this – an important one at that. Two sides expected to be on the cusp of the eight, but the Sharks should get it done at home.

Sharks by 6.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 NRL season opener from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.