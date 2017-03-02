Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

It’s finally here! The 2017 NRL season kicks off with reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks taking on the Brisbane Broncos, both clubs out to prove the doubters wrong. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).
No team has gone back-to-back in the NRL since the Broncos did it in 1992 and 1993, and the chance for the Sharks to do it seems small.
Some are questioning whether the club will make the top eight this season, and it’s a valid query.
The biggest problem for the Sharks is no Michael Ennis. He steered the side around the park for the majority of last season and was a big reason they made their finals push and eventually took home the Provan-Summons trophy.
His replacement for the season ahead is youngster Jayden Brailey and while he took out Holden Cup player of the year and impressed in the World Club series, he has a long way to go to match the level of Ennis.
Ben Barba will also be missing for the Sharks after an off-season filled with controversy. Without Valentine Holmes on the park for the first few weeks, that’s going to hurt their chances here.
If the Sharks are to win this opening match of the season, they must win the battle of the forwards, which will be easier said than done, and their halves – Chad Townsend and James Maloney – will need to find immediate form.
That battle of the forwards should be in the Sharks favour, but it’s hard to say what the Broncos are going to produce.
It almost feels like a changing of the guard in the Queensland capital this season, with Corey Parker retiring and a host of youngsters vying for spots, including Joe Ofahengaue, Herman Ese’ese and Tevita Pangai Junior.
While the Broncos starting pack is still strong enough, those three must provide the depth needed to play 80 minutes of quality football if the Broncos are going to make a push.
There are also questions about Darius Boyd being named captain, while a lot of the pressure will fall on Anthony Milford’s shoulders to create points.
Ben Hunt didn’t have the greatest time in 2016, so will need to improve but there is no question the key creative man for the Broncos is Milford, and that the Broncos may need to run up a lot of points to remain competitive with an inexperienced pack.
Last time these clubs played was during Round 9 last year, in what was a thrilling and high-scoring encounter as the Broncos went down by two points.
Prediction
It’s going to be an interesting match this – an important one at that. Two sides expected to be on the cusp of the eight, but the Sharks should get it done at home.
Sharks by 6.
8:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:33pm | ! Report
25′ – The Broncos now bringing it away and Wade Graham has just smashed Glenn on his first run of 2017. They continue up to halfway and then McGuire picks up the penalty. Prior fighting in the tackle.
8:32pm
Joe said | 8:32pm | ! Report
Moga is looking good…dare I say Folau like. No wonder he is starting.
8:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:32pm | ! Report
24′ – The Sharks just finding it too easy here. They roll back onto the attack and Maloney kicks for Lewis, but Moga is tackled in the air. Penalty Brisbane.
8:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:31pm | ! Report
23′ – Great run from Moga off the scrum and all of a sudden the Sharks defence are scrambling, but the play breaks down and they eventually recover. Gillett goes across halfway on the third play before Sims picks up big metres down the left, getting to within 20 of the line. McCullogh to McGuire and then James Roberts tries to burn them on the outside but is pulled to ground. Hunt with a very ordinary kick on the last – way too deep and Lewis takes it.
8:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:29pm | ! Report
22′ – The Sharks up to halfway now as they bring it back from the shallow kick, Fifita getting involved for a strong run. Lewis down the right side now before Townsend kicks and finds the corner. Well-placed that.
8:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:28pm | ! Report
21′ – Adam Blair has obviously been given the flick from running it back from the kick-off. Oates does the job once more before Thaiday and Blair line up runs through the middle, then there is an early kick looking for a 40-20, but it’s an ordinary strike and Beale brings it back.
8:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:27pm | ! Report
19′ – PENALTY GOAL BRONCOS, JORDAN KAHU
It’s Jordan Kahu 8 – the Sharks 6.
8:27pm
Jason Hosken said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Surprised the loss of Lachlan Maranta hasn’t been mentioned…