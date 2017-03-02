Dave Taylor signs NRL deal with Canberra

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

Former Origin star Dave Taylor has vowed to repay Canberra’s faith in him after he officially joined the club on a one-year deal which shapes as his final shot in the NRL.

The 28-year-old will serve a two-match suspension before he can be picked for the Raiders as part of the terms of his contract.

Taylor last year pleaded guilty to cocaine charges levelled at him while playing for the Titans in 2015 but was thrown a lifeline by Canberra, joining the club on a train-and-trial basis.

The 28-year-old escaped conviction and was able to continue training with the Raiders with his effort and attitude enough to convince Ricky Stuart to offer him a contract for the 2017 season.

“The Raiders have given me a chance to re-start my NRL career and I want to do all I can to repay them,” Taylor said on Thursday.

“Everyone at the Raiders has made me feel very welcome and I’m looking forward to the season ahead now the contract has been finalised.”

Taylor brings further size to an imposing forward pack boasting Junior Paulo and Shannon Boyd.

After leaving the Gold Coast, the former Queenslander and Kangaroo played one season with Catalans Dragons who released him at the end of last year’s Super League season.

While Taylor’s career has been dogged by accusations of laziness, his new teammates have backed his attitude after the massive prop shed 10kgs in the pre-season.

Raiders chief executive Don Furner said he looked forward to Taylor resuming his NRL career with the club.

“We’re really pleased to have Dave sign a one-year deal and he’s shown us enough during the pre-season that he’s committed to the club and the values we stand for,” Furner said.

“Dave understands he has plenty of work ahead of him and we’ve been working with him to make sure he gets the best results both on the field for his footy and off the field for his family.”

He will be eligible to be picked for the Raiders’ Round 3 clash with the Wests Tigers in Canberra.