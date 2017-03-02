Flemington quaddie preview fourth of March

Well after a bit of a break and a well-deserved rest from everything, I thought it would be a good time to return – so here I am!

Racing comes to us from Flemington this weekend where I will be previewing the early quaddie and the regular quaddie as normal, the highlight of the program is the Group 1 Australian Guineas as well as a good support card, lets get stuck into it!

Early quaddie

First Leg – ATA/Bob Hoysted Handicap 1000m

Our first leg kicks off here with something for the speedsters with some nice types involved here. I’m leaning towards the one runner here with number two Heatherly being the one I’m most keen on here after a close up sixth last start in the Black Caviar Lightning behind Terravista.

Keep in mind she may run in Sydney so we will have to wait and see what they do with her, if she runs here ill be taking her one out in the quaddie if she doesn’t ill be including numbers 3,4,5,6.

Selections 2-3-4-5-6 (2)

Second Leg – 3AW is Football Stakes 1000m

Another race for the speedsters here but this time for the two year olds which should make for interesting viewing!

Number 1 Madeenaty from the Hayes yard is coming off a seven-week spell after finishing third in the Gold Coast Magic Millions behind Houtzen and looks a class above has ran well here in the past and has won at the track distance. I will be taking her one out in the quaddie if Heatherly runs in Sydney but if Heatherly runs here then I will be including other runners for insurance.

Selections: 1-4-7-12-13 (1)

Third leg – Mittys Handicap BM84 1600m

2 Jerilderie Letter the Tasmanian visitor with Luke Currie on board finished second last start in a listed race at Launceston behind Hellova Street only beaten a length does have ability and should be in the finish.

3 Divine Mr Artie stepped up to the 1700 metres last start and ran well finishing second beaten a length by Hard Call and has Brett Prebble on board here so he should run well. 4 Lipari over from Sydney after winning his last couple, chance for three in a row here.

8 Portman is flying this prep with three wins and a second placing to his name looks very well placed here to make it another win, he won well here last start at the track and distance.

Selections 2-3-4-8

Last Leg – Frances Tressady Stakes 1400m

2 I love It comes into this after a couple of third placings in Tasmania in some stakes races there and ran some honest races, good each way hope. 3 Rising Romance interesting to see they have decided to keep her racing after a poor preparation last time out, if she is firing she is up to this!

8 Diamond Baroness is racing very consistent as of late she finished second here last start to Ample On Offa only beaten half a length and won well here prior to that. 9 Happy Hannah is a talented mare from the Snowden yard and she resumes here, last time we saw her she finished third to Jessy Belle in the Matriarch Stakes so does have a touch of class about her.

Number 10 Turbo Miss is third up here and I think she is ready to fire after her run of recent places she could figure in the finish as a good each way hope!

Selections: 2-3-8-9-10

Quaddie

First Leg – Tab Rewards Stakes 1400m

Number 1 Kenjorwood likes it a bit further but is always tough and genuine so can figure in the finish here, coming off a 9 week spell. 2 Her Or She resuming here made good ground in Group 1 weight for age Memsie when fresh last prep, beat Stratum Star and The United States in his latest win, does have class.

3 Hooked resuming for a new stable here with Robert Smerdon led and faded last prep when fresh but won a Tramway fresh two preps back, monitor any market moves here. 5 Grande Rosso just found the 1600 metres a bit long to his liking last start and drops back to the 1400 metres here which he will appreciate and can figure in the finish.

6 Zebrinz ran on strongly last start here for a nice win and can back it up by winning again here. 8 Sadaqa has been racing consistently of late and only needs to repeat those effort to be in the finish here.

Selections: 1-2-3-6-8

Second leg – Australian Guineas 1600m

We come to the big one the Group 1 of the day and I’m keen on just the one runner here in number 4 Hey Doc got the good draw in barrier 2, Luke Currie knows the horse well and last start he won well over the 1400 metres so the step up to 1600 metres looks ideal.

Selection: 4

Third leg – 3AW Roy Higgins Quality 2600m

Number 1 Almoonqith will appreciate the rise in distance here on the 7 day back up and straight up to 2600 metres should suit, hit the line fresh nicely in weight for age company, can figure each way.

2 Big Memory will be ridden more forward with his chance to win and has been fairly consistent but needs another win, each way claims. 3 NorthWest Passage has been beaten once and was dominant winning the Tasmanian Derby before being too strong for Chance To Dance at Moonee Valley, big chance!

4 De Little Engine returned well hitting the line strongly and quickly gets out to this trip, ran nicely in the Caulfield cup. 7 Cadillac Mountain finally gets to a staying trip hasn’t been suited at all by the tempos as of late gets a chance to atone here.

9 Annus Mirabilis finished third last time out back in trip and off a freshen up, prior to that he registered back to back wins over 2400 metres and 2800 metres back up in trip here, looks a big player.

12 Post D’france has been racing well since blinkers went back on him and has been consistent in those runs, last start he won here over the 2000 metres and could figure in the finish again as an each way chance.

Selections: 1-2-3-4-7-9-12



Last leg – Saintly Handicap 1400m

Number 2 Knowable has been racing very consistently this prep winning two starts back here at the track/distance before chasing a few smart ones last time out at Caulfield finishing third, big chance.

3 Theanswermyfriend made good ground when resuming then went to a midweek meeting at Sandown and raced well winning quite comfortably, will be running here on the Guineas. 4 Redouble was held up for clear running last time and finished fourth only beaten 1.2 lengths looks a handy colt and can atone here.

6 Mr Sneaky has been racing well winning at Werribee then coming to town at his next two and finishing third on both occasions behind a couple of smart ones. 8 Clockwork Orange is third up now and up to the 1400 metres which suits her, her first two runs this prep were full of merit and can go on with it here at as an each way chance.

11 Think Babe was solid at Werribee on debut before coming out at Warrnambool and smashed the field by 8 lengths running quick time, interesting to see how good he is. 13 Gunn Island is a smokey, came wide and ran nicely fresh then did the same thing second up and narrowly missed there finishing third at Benella behind a handy BM64 field, step up in distance suits.

Selections: 2-3-4-6-8-11-13