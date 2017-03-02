 

Force vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

    LIVE SCORES

    Force vs Reds

    Super Rugby, 2 March, 2017
    nib Stadium
    34:00 - Force 12, Reds 12
    Force   Reds
    12 LIVE SCORE 12
    2 TRIES 2
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Federico Anselmi
    Touch judges: Rohan Hoffmann & Graham Cooper
    TMO: Damien Mitchelmore

    The Force are coming off a five-day turnaround and face a tough test at home against the Reds. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 9:30pm (AEDT).

    Conceding five penalties in the opening 15 minutes of the first half is not the start the Force needed against the Waratahs last week. Such ill discipline simply cannot be repeated against a free-scoring team such as Queensland this week.

    Despite once again toiling hard, the Force eventually succumbed to NSW 19-13 in a dour contest played in slippery conditions at Allianz Stadium. Several players however did show promise for the Force, and hopefully this leads to more wins down the track for a franchise that really needs success this season.

    The Force’s backline in particular holds promise, with former NRL player Curtis Rona and Chance Peni possessing plenty of potential. Bill Meakes was solid last week as well, and Ryan Lourwens chipped in with a strong performance.

    If these players can raise their game further still, the Force are a good chance of securing their maiden win of the season against the Reds.

    The Queenslanders though are coming off a good win over the Sharks, piling on four tries to two in a contest that should have been more one-sided than what it was last week in Brisbane.

    The Reds showed good variety in attack, using muscle and finesse to pile on the points. In spite of this, they only won by two points due to the unreliable goal kicking of Quade Cooper, who missed two conversions and two penalties. If the Force fail to clean up their ill-discipline, then Cooper has to make sure he makes the opposition pay by kicking those goals and adding scoreboard pressure.

    Prediction
    The Force showed enough steel in their play last week to secure a tight win against their Australian rivals.

    Force by 6.

    Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 9:30pm (AEDT).

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers covering football, tennis and rugby league. When he isn't live blogging he's busy at work at @Boldtutor.

