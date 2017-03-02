India vs Australia: Second Test preview

Australia did what the vast majority thought was impossible at Pune and will now look to secure the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Bangalore, with India desperate to bounce back.

Coming into the series, a single victory for Australia – even in a dead rubber – would have been considered brilliant.

But following the match in Pune, played on a pitch that more resembled the surface of Mars than a cricket wicket, Australia have a 1-0 series lead.

Now we have to talk about the very real possibility of Australia picking up a second victory and – because Australia won last time out between the sides, back in 2014-15 – a 2-2 drawn series would mean Australia retain the trophy.

The win in Pune was completely unexpected, but neither was the way India crumbled twice, despite Steve Smith showing runs could be made with patience and control.

Smith scored more runs in his second dig than the whole Indian team scored in either of their innings – embarrassing for the hosts. Their first innings should have been competitive, but instead they collapsed.

Leaving Usman Khawaja out so Matthew Renshaw could play also came off as a masterstroke for Australia. Despite his illness, the yongster battled through, coming away with 68 and 31.

Renshaw’s grit was a key part of the Australian victory and even though he had to retire ill in the first inning, he came back to top score and lead Australia to 260. Given how they had started and lost a run of wickets though, it seemed below par at the time.

Despite the pitch, pace bowler Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, although we can expect India’s spinners – led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – to come to the fore this time around.

In reply, Indian opener KL Rahul held the innings together, with India scratching their way to 3/94. It was disaster from there though, as Steve O’Keefee took six wickets and India ended up all out for 105, losing a ridiculous 7/11.

Australia took a 160-run lead, but it never felt confident until Smith put the foot down and scored 109, with seven other batsmen in double figures to provide support.

The skipper’s innings was by far the best of the match, and showed exactly how good he is in all conditions.

India, chasing 441 for victory, lost wickets regularly at the top of the order in their second dig before another collapse – this time 7/30 – led them to a massive defeat. O’Keefe took another six wickets, Lyon the other four.

India didn’t play well in the first Test, but we can’t expect that again. Unfortunately, the weather forecast has rain expected on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Virat Kohli will fire in Bangalore

I said to anyone who cared to listen at the end of the first innings the match wasn’t over, because Virat Kohli would fire in the second. It’s pretty rare the Indian skipper fails in one innings, let alone two in a row. Of course, that happened, but the chance of it happening two matches in a row? Surely, it’s next to nothing.

The captain has peeled off centuries left, right and centre over the last three series India have played in, including a couple of doubles, and others that went close.

He is the single greatest threat to Australia taking out this series.

What if Steve Smith fails with the bat?

Look, India failed not once, but twice with the bat, virtually handing Australia the 1-0 series lead on a platter.

Still, the chase in the fourth innings might have played out differently if it wasn’t such a massive score in the first place, which of course happened because Smith was able to score the only century of the match.

While others in the order showed promise at various times throughout the match – Renshaw leading that charge – it looked unlikely anyone was going to go on with it and make a big score.

Whether through the idea of statistics, form or what we know players are capable of, you can see a huge improvement in India. Australia? Not so much.

The pressure has to be on David Warner to make a score as a senior player in the side, but because Smith bats at three or four, Warner will only feel it if he gets out cheap.

For that reason, a lot comes down on Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb’s performances with the bat.

What happened to the juggernaut?

India are a juggernaut at home. Some will say it’s Kohli, others it’s their spin bowlers, but the reality is they are a solid XI who don’t lose – or even get challenged very often – at home.

They will fight back, but similar to the Aussies, where do they score runs from if Kohli fails?

The captain has hoisted the side on his shoulders all summer, with others rotating to support him. So if O’Keefe does have Kohli’s number, others need to stand up.

That starts from the top, with the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay, while youngster Lokesh Rahul also has a role to play.

Do India really need a third spinner?

The short answer is probably not. In Pune, the argument could certainly be made for Yadav to play, because the pitch resembled something of a Day 5 pitch at the toss.

But from here on, there is no real need for India to play three spinners.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have handled their business all summer, and putting Yadav into the mix feels like a wasted player.

Pending the state of the pitch in Bangalore, India either need to add a third quick, likely Bhuvneshwar Kumar, or make their batting order the deepest in world cricket, playing Saha at seven along with Ashwin and Jadeja at eight and nine.

Can Steve O’Keefe be consistent?

O’Keefe had a breakout performance in Pune, putting in one of the best ever overseas performances in India as he picked up six wickets in both innings.

Unlike Jason Krejza, who set the record a few years ago with 12/358 in a match, O’Keefe was consistent, bowled accurately and didn’t go for many runs across a short amount of overs.

The question now is whether O’Keefe can do it all series, but with the second spinner’s spot now locked away, it’s hard to see him not relaxing and bowling well.

While the pitches will be less beneficial for tweakers, India’s collapse wasn’t just bad batting – it was superb bowling on the part of O’Keefe.

I’m not here to say he needs to take 12 wickets every game, but consistency on the subcontinent is key.

Australia

Likely XI and reserves

1. David Warner

2. Matt Renshaw

3. Shaun Marsh

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Peter Handscomb

6. Mitch Marsh

7. Matthew Wade (wk)

8. Steve O’Keefe

9. Mitchell Starc

10. Josh Hazlewood

11. Nathan Lyon

Rest of squad: Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson, Usman Khawaja

India

Likely XI and reserves

1. Lokesh Rahul

2. Murali Vijay

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

4. Virat Kohli (c)

5. Ajinkya Rahane

6. Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Jayant Yadav

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Ishant Sharma

Rest of squad: Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Prediction

It’s extremely difficult to see India going down for a second straight Test. They are far too strong at home and the pitch – well, it’s not going to be as bad as the one in Pune. More likely, it’ll be similar to those seen in the last six months against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh – ones on which Kohli and his men dominate.

While Australia will fight and take a lot out of their win in Pune, the Indian batsmen aren’t going to crumble twice again.

The other question that has to be asked is about the draw. The long-range weather forecast doesn’t make for pretty reading and with an early lead in the series, Australia probably won’t go out of their way to push for a victory.

India need to get on the front foot and be aggressive, but declaring early could destroy chances of even a draw. It’s going to be extremely interesting to see how that side of the match plays out.

If we get five full days, India will win. If we don’t the draw is a chance.

India to level the series.

The Roar will have a live blog of each and every day played by the Australian national team, as well as highlights throughout the match.