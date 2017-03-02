Jones Jr-Silva to undercard the Mayweather-McGregor fight?

Roy Jones Jr and Anderson Silva have both challenged each other to a fight and are wanting to be on the undercard of Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather fight if it is to occur.

Roy Jones Jr, now 48, dominated bare-knuckle boxing champ Bobby Gunn in his recent fight for the WBF cruiser-weight title.

In a dominant performance where Gunn had little to no answers for Jones Jr’s offense, Jones Jr took it to Gunn – beating him badly in each round.

Gunn was unable to answer the bell for the eight rounds, giving Jones Jr a TKO win.

In the days since, Jones Jr has indicated that he would love to fight former UFC Middleweight champ Anderson ‘Spider’ Silva in an MMA-type match. Jones Jr says his fight with Silva would make the Mayweather-McGregor fight night the biggest fight event of all time.

Jones has declared he is ready to face The Spider after a long-history of refusing to entertain a fight against the former UFC middleweight champion.

“I think you put Roy Jones in versus Anderson Silva as the co-main event, you’ve got yourself a good dang ol’ fight card,” Jones told fighthype.com.

The fantasy match-up between McGregor and Mayweather, which Dana White wants to feature on a UFC pay-per-view, hasn’t been booked but Roy Jones believes a co-main event between himself and ‘The Spider’ would cement it as ‘the biggest event of all time

Anderson Silva – now 41 – has responded to the challenge, lists Jones as one of his biggest inspirations and often incorporated similar showboating and taunting techniques in the Octagon.

It’s a long shot, but a potential bout between the two combat sports legends would serve as a fitting addition to a McGregor-Mayweather UFC card.

UFC President Dana White is very keen to get the two champions together for a talking of terms to make the epic battle happen.

I personally would love to see this fight as would many others, as social media has lit up with anticipation for the possible match.

Although having said that, caution must be used. This is not the first and certainly not be the last spectacle like this that has gone badly between two fighters.

Of course the most famous of this is Mayweather versus Manny Pacquaio, a fight that happened five years after it should have.

It was a complete let down.

Both men are well past their primes, but should still put on a good show or it could be over in seconds.

Both men have knock-out power, with Silva having the advantage (if you don’t believe me go and watch his fight against Forrest Griffin). Jones can take a punch but was easily caught by Green in their fight – these things are always so unpredictable.

If it happens, which I don’t think it will, I’ll happily shell out the pay-per-view costs.