Men of League: Laughs, love and livin’ large

The Men of League Foundation was established in 2002 with the agenda of helping out mates doing it tough.

It assists with a range of services and the provision of practical assistance to help people in difficult times.

Examples include financial hardship, physical injury, cancer treatment, mental health, quadriplegia and bereavement support.

And, yes, former footballers suffering the debilitating effects of brain injury caused by repeated concussion.

This is not that story, however. Eminent footy folks Craig Wing, Mary Konstantopoulos and the great Greg Prichard – among many others – have roared on the topic this week, and I don’t want to add to the greater noise.

Suffice to say I agree with Peter Fitzsimons that this day – a footy player suing his employer for negligence in the workplace – was coming, and that now that it’s here and if it stops footy clubs being negligent to the wellbeing of their employees, then it’s good, bring it on.

Older footy heads – and I dare say many of the old boys involved with the Men of League – might disagree.

But let’s not get into that, at least not right now…

For now, let’s travel briefly back in time to March of 2016 and a Men of League Function at New South Wales Leagues Club on famous Philip Street in the middle of Sydney Town.

For if you’re going to do one thing this footy season, make it a Men of League function. They do golf days, bowls days, and days where they just turn up and tap a keg.

You eat like Vikings, drink like Vikings (in moderation, of course, like moderate Vikings), and laugh aloud with your mates like hobgoblins homesick for hell.

You mightn’t laugh that much.

But Men of League functions are cracking good fun. And I urge you, footy fan, in this season of our Lord Rocket Reddy 2017, to get yourself to a Men of League function near you.

It’s for a good cause, and it’s bloody good fun. It’s win and also win.

For haven’t we humans always gathered for events.

Norsemen acknowledged the winter solstice, Scots danced about in Hogmanay, Japanese folks have a festival to celebrate the blossoming of cherry trees.

Our own cracking indigenous culture needs little excuse for corroboree.

Elsewhere in Australia, we gather for grand finals, the Melbourne Cup and, of course, the phenomena that is State of Origin rugby league.

And around these things we enjoy one of the greatest things of all: The Long Lunch. The delicious, languid, liquid, long lunch.

You knock off work at midday, enjoy a fine meal of thick red meat washed down with various delicious beverages.

And you talk and laugh out loud with our people for real and not in cyberspace where no-one can hear you scream or “LOL”, or what have you.

And in these fractious, sensitive, cloistered, won’t-someone-think-of-the-children times in which we live, the long lunch remains one of the great things in the entire world.

The entire world.

There’s nowhere in the world like NSW Leagues Club. The long-time NSWRL HQ has seen some of the world’s great judiciary hi-jinx. There’s been Phantom Biters and insidious finger men. There’s been blood and corruption, Masons and Catholics.

There’s been terror.

In December of 2014, the club was the nerve-centre for NSW Police as they planned how to combat the crazy man in the Lindt Cafe down the road in Martin Place. Phillip Street was blocked off with emergency vehicles. Staff had never seen so many guns.

We’re here to see the great jolly gibberer, Darryl “Big Marn” Brohman. There’s also a bunch of Old Boys: Brad Clyde; Michael Buettner; the inimitable Johnny Peard.

Old mate the old ref, Greg McCallum, is here. Bearded since 1976, as much a hipster as John Howard in tracksuit pants, G-Mac is a Justice of the Peace and a Civil Marriage Celebrant, he can marry you and ref the divorce.

He was once boss of the refs and Managing Director of the NSW Leagues Club.

And good luck to him.

And so Big Darryl gets on stage and welcomes the people. He acknowledges Clyde and Buettner and asks them what they’re up to these days.

“We’re both on the match review committee,” replies Clyde.

“Jeez, the match review committee,” smiles Brohman. “Haven’t they f***ed some things up!”

And there are big laughs.

Stuart Raper is here. He played three first grade games for Cronulla from 1984-86 and five for Wests in ’89. He played a bunch more in England for Oldham, and coached Castleford, Wigan and our Sharks (2004-06).

As State Manager Men of League, his job is to organise and attend fund-raising functions – golf days, lawn bowls, gala dinners – around the great state of NSW.

Men of League hold a number of signature events each year, including the annual Gala Dinner in July. And you can go. Anyone can go. Get some mates together, get on a table.

And so out cometh the prawn entree and on stage goes Denis Carnahan, old mate the wit who came up with that funny “That’s in Queensland” song that went so viral.

He pumps out a bunch of funny ones from his musical “Rugby League: The Musical” and you should catch him if you can, also. Funny schtick.

Main meal? Rump steak with prawn and scallops. Surf and turf! You beauty. How good is surf-and-turf? Answer: very good.

Out came a selection of cheeses. There were apricots and grapes and chunky-fine walnuts. We crack open a half-decent shiraz, sit back and laugh and fair dinkum luxuriate.

Carnahan performs a re-jigged version of “That’s in Queensland” which delights the crowd by finishing with the location of the Origin shield: “That’s in New South Wales,” he sings. (Because NSW won in 2015, if you can believe that.)

And we all raise our glasses and exclaim: hoo-ha! Eight years is a long time.

Big Marn rolls back on stage, tells the people Johnny Peard was his coach at Penrith in the early ‘80s and they came last two years in a row.

“Then he took over NSW State of Origin in 1988 and they didn’t win a game,” adds Brohman. And Peard laughs his head off.

It makes you think: People from other countries – Americans, particularly, come to mind – might not understand this. But as Gangajang sang, this is Australia.

Peard takes the stage, tells us that as coach of Penrith he would sleep like a baby. “Every two hours I’d wake up crying needing a drink.”

He says he was once pulled over by the police for speeding. “I told the cop I was coach of Penrith and he let off, said I had enough problems.”

There follows a long, intricate and rambling joke about a trout and a bear and a hunter and a bunch of other animals, in Canada, which takes maybe 20 minutes, and has you smiling all the way through except for the punchline which isn’t that funny in itself but you laugh aloud anyway because it’s not that funny and he’d spent 20 minutes delivering it.

And you think: that is a pretty funny man who can make you laugh over an unfunny joke.

Catch Peardy if you can, also.

In fact, get along to a Men of League function next chance you get. There’s hundreds each year in NSW, Queensland, Northern Territory, Victoria and WA.

They have golf days and bowls days.

It’s one of the largest charitable organisations of its kind in the world, with more than 26,000 members and 41 local committees across Australia.

And you can join, attend functions, and live large. And you should. Live large like Norsemen.