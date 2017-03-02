NRL live stream: How to watch the 2017 NRL season online or on TV

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

The NRL season gets underway tonight, with the reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks going head to head with the Bribane Broncos.

If you want to live stream the NRL season online, or watch on TV, you are in the right place – this is our ultimate guide on how to watch every match live.

Live stream online

You can watch a live stream of every match of 2017 via the NRL Digital Pass on your phone and on your computer.

For $2.99 a week, or $89.99 per year, you can view all games via this service.

Another way to live stream NRL matches is to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, and then after that costs a monthly subscription fee.

On The Roar we will have live scores and a blog of each match in the rugby league season.

TV

Channel Nine have the rights for three matches and Fox Sports have the rights for the remaining five in each NRL round.

Nine have the rights to both Thursday and the second Friday Night matches as well as the Sunday afternoon match.

With no more Monday Night Football, Fox Sports now have the right to simulcast those games plus carry exclusive coverage of the other five.

Fox Sports are also launching a 24/7 NRL channel in 2017, very similar to the Fox Footy AFL model.

If you live in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia or Western Australia, you also get the coverage, but it will be covered on GEM.

All finals, thankfully, are shown live around the country on GEM or Channel 9. As always, be sure to check your local guides.