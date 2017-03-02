The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 22

Absolute fluke of a goal has to be seen to be believed

With an absolute disaster of a week in the Asian Champions League now behind us, thankfully we’ve got the A-League back to offer what will hopefully be a more enjoyable footballing feast for Aussie fans. With it, of course, comes another edition of our expert tips and predictions.

Last week’s effort from the panel can best be described as “middling.” Lots of twos, a couple of threes, and nothing dire or outstanding.

However, as one of the two tipsters to pick three from five, I’ve leapt past Vas back into top spot on our ladder with a one-game buffer on 55 points.

There’s then a three-way tie for third between The Crowd, Mike and Matt (all 46), with Janek a further four points back on 42.

This week sees a hotly-anticipated Big Blue between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory before the distance derby the next day in New Zealand. We’ve then got a grand final re-match between the Reds and Wanderers, before a Sunday double-header featuring Central Coast versus Melbourne City and Newcastle versus Brisbane.

This week sees a hotly-anticipated Big Blue between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory before the distance derby the next day in New Zealand. We've then got a grand final re-match between the Reds and Wanderers, before a Sunday double-header featuring Central Coast versus Melbourne City and Newcastle versus Brisbane.

On to the tips!

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Draw. The match of the round could see Sydney FC all but seal the premiership trophy. The visitors will be desperate to bridge an eight-point gap at the home of their bitter rivals, but this one could end up finishing all square.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

Glory. The Phoenix took full advantage of a tired Brisbane Roar last weekend, leaving the Kiwis on the fringe of the top six. The come up against the league’s in-form side, however, and the Glory could snatch all three points in Auckland.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

Wanderers. It’s been a season to forget for both clubs. While Adelaide fared marginally better than the Wanderers in midweek ACL action, Tony Popovic’s side still has plenty to play for domestically, as they look to shore up a top six position.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

City. Can the Mariners nab a finals spot? They’ll need to add to their five wins for the season to do so, but they’re unlikely to find Melbourne City in an accommodating mood. The visitors should have too much firepower in Gosford.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

Roar. Try as they might, the Newcastle Jets just can’t seem to muster any form of consistency. Brisbane might have been run off their feet of late, but they’ve shown plenty of resilience in the past, and they could nick all three points on the road.

Draw, Draw, Adelaide United, Melbourne City, Brisbane Roar

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Draw. The loss to the Wanderers was the loss Sydney had to have, but it would have been very interesting to see how they would have handled an 11-man Melbourne City the week after. As it was, they picked off the ten-man version fairly easily. The Victory, though, are a good side, and they’ll be more than good enough to take a point here.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

Draw. The distance derby eh? Such a slog for the away team, but Wellington have been so unpredictable this season so even though they’re at home, I reckon Perth will take something from this one.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

Adelaide. The chastening trip to China shouldn’t have too much impact on Wanderers; it’s not like any of their first team played anyway. Adelaide are also coming off an overseas trip, but I like the idea of them winning this one.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

City. City will just be too good here. If they keep all 11 on the park, that is.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

Brisbane. Brisbane were similarly embarrassed overseas during the week, but the Champions League is low priority so I expect they’ll put on their A-League hats and deal comfortably with the Jets.

Melbourne Victory, Draw, Western Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne City, Draw

Sydney FC, Wellington Phoenix, Western Sydney Wanderers, Draw, Brisbane Roar

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Sydney. The Sky Blues brushed aside their first stumble last week to post a fine victory over Melbourne City last week. They now meet the Victory for the 36th edition of the Big Blue. With both sides safely ensconced into the finals, this game becomes a virtual battle for the minor premiership. Three points for Sydney FC would almost seal it with five games to play, while Victory will be within five points of the leaders if they can leave Moore Park with the spoils.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

Wellington. The Phoenix’s inconsistencies continue – having been smashed for five at home two weeks ago, they backed it up to leave Brisbane with three points. Back in Wellington, they face the Glory, who can solidify their finals hopes with a win. The Phoenix’s slim finals hopes rest on winning fixtures like this.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

Western Sydney. Sixth, yet no surety of finals football, the Wanderers would have hoped for no other opponent than the hapless Adelaide to come visiting. Having cracked their Sydney derby hoodoo during their last home game, the Wanderers need a win to draw distance from the three teams that closely follow them for the last finals spot. Adelaide are almost out of calculations but can throw a spanner in the Wanderers’ season if they leave Homebush with anything.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

Draw. City were poor at home in losing to Sydney FC last week, while the Mariners took a precious point away from the F3 derby. While still second last, the Mariners are only four points behind the Wanderers for sixth, and will be in the mix if they can win at home. Melbourne City are ahead of Brisbane in fourth place, yet any further dropped points could make their late season more interesting for the wrong reasons.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

Brisbane. Both teams dropped crucial points last week, and can ill-afford a repeat. The Jets need a win to keep in touch for the precious sixth place, while dropped points for the Roar means they risk losing pace with the top four.

Sydney FC, Wellington Phoenix, Western Sydney Wanderers, Draw, Newcastle Jets

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Sydney. The Sky Blues reacted to their first loss of the season with aplomb, and I’m tipping them to all but seal the minor premiership with a home win over the long-time rivals.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

Phoenix. I’ve struggled to get a grasp on either of these sides all year, but, coming off a surprise win away to Brisbane, the Phoenix should take advantage of their home ground advantage against the Glory.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

Western Sydney. Adelaide have seemed to be improving in recent weeks, but I still can’t bring myself to tip the reigning champs. Speaking of which, how long ago does last year’s grand final seem?

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

Draw. Remember when Melbourne City looked like the only team capable of stopping Sydney’s championship surge? Yeah, I barely can either. And even though their team is far better than the Mariners’ on paper, Central Coast are closing in on a finals spot, and I can’t split the two sides.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

Newcastle. Brisbane’s heavy schedule looks to finally be getting the better of them, and I can’t see them leaving the Hunter with a win. Newcastle in this one.

Round 22 Mike Matt Janek Vas Daniel The Crowd SYD v MVC Draw Draw MVC SYD SYD ??? WEL v PER PER Draw Draw WEL WEL ??? WSW v ADL WSW ADL WSW WSW WSW ??? CCM v MLC MLC MLC MLC Draw Draw ??? NEW v BRI BRI BRI Draw BRI NEW ??? Last week 2 3 2 2 3 2 Total 46 46 42 54 55 46