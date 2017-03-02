The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 1

Morris: Most players know if they bet, they'll be caught

Winter’s on the way, Fox Sports have a new 24/7 rugby league channel and the party is finally winding down in Cronulla. That can only mean one thing right? The NRL is back, with the season kicking off this evening. That also means The Roar’s NRL expert tips are back.

Returning to the band for another season is reigning champion Tim Gore, Mary Konstantopolous and newcomer but longtime Roar expert Greg Prichard, along with your humble author.

The season gets underway in the Shire, with the Cronulla Sharks looking to get one over the Brisbane Broncos, before the key storyline of Robbie Farah playing the Wests Tigers in his new South Sydney colours hits our screens on Friday.

We also get a Round 1 match at Belmore, a rivalry on Sunday afternoon as the Parramatta Eels look to put a disastrous 2016 behind them against the Manly Sea Eagles, and a clash of the heavyweights when the North Queensland Cowboys take on the Canberra Raiders.

Don’t forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 5pm (AEDT), so be sure to have them in before then. Who knows, The Crowd might prove themselves to be better than the experts.

Let’s get on to the tips.

In the spirit of fair play, it’s Tim to get things underway after he won it last year.

Tips: Broncos, Storm, Rabbitohs, Panthers, Raiders, Roosters, Warriors, Sea Eagles

Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. Brisbane to spoil the party and beat the Sharks in the season opener. Just as the Bulldogs found out in 2015 just how vital Mick Ennis was, so will the Sharks.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. The Dogs will lose to the Storm. By how much is the question.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

Rabbitohs. Souths will win a high-scoring affair over the Tigers. Reynolds absence will be not as damaging as the absence of Ballin and the presence of Farah.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. The Panthers will account for the Dragons who I don’t think have fixed their scoring issues.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. The Raiders will grind out a tight win over the Cowboys against the odds and on the road – at least, I hope they will!

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. The Roosters machine will be back in action after a poor 2016 and be all about business against the post-Greg Bird Titans.

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Warriors. The poor old Knights will be caught in the headlights of a focused Warriors side and lose badly.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Sea Eagles. In the last match, I like the Sea Eagles at home to Parra, whose pack for the 2017 season doesn’t excite me.

Tips: Sharks, Storm, Tigers, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Warriors, Eels

Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos

Sharks. It’s a toss-up with no clear winner, but with home ground advantage to open the season, Cronulla might defend themselves to a victory.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. Difficult assignment for Melbourne on the road at Belmore, but I’m not convinced by the Bulldogs side for 2017.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

Tigers. The Wests Tigers’ big three of James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks should give them more spark than the Rabbitohs have got.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. The Dragons needed to improve their attack but still haven’t got any points in them. Penrith to win comfortably.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Cowboys. I like the Raiders, but in a tough trip to open the season without Jarrod Croker, it’s hard to see them winning in Townsville.

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. Hardest game of the round to pick. Changed my tip three times before I had to get them in, but Trent Robinson’s men should pick up the win.

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Warriors. If the Warriors can’t win first up at home against the hapless Knights, what hope is there for them?

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Tough season opener at Brookvale, but Brad Arthur is a terrific coach as he demonstrated last year and will have the Eels primed for victory.

Tips: Broncos, Storm, Tigers, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Warriors, Eels

Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. The premiers have a couple of notable omissions from the 2016 grand final (think Michael Ennis and Ben Barba). I’m tipping the Broncos to beat the Sharks in the season opener.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. In recent years, Belmore has not been a very happy hunting ground for the Bulldogs and that trend will continue with the Bulldogs not scoring enough points.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

Tigers. For some reason, the Tigers seem to be the Bunnies’ bogey team. I’m tipping the Tigers to win, particularly since Souths will be without New South Wales Origin half Adam Reynolds and George Burgess.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. I simply can’t see the Dragons winning this game. Look out for Te Maire Martin and Nathan Cleary in the halves – one of the youngest, yet most exciting combos in the comp.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Cowboys. Game of the round. I’m tipping the Cowboys in a close one. No Jarrod Croker and the home ground advantage for the Cowboys will be the undoing of the Raiders.

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. After a season with their backs up against the wall last year, I’m expecting this fully fit Roosters team to start 2017 strong. The Titans without Nathan Peats is a different prospect – and word is, it’s not the only injury concern for the Titans.

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Warriors. The Warriors have no excuses for not winning this game. Newcastle will put up a fight, but won’t be able to compete with what is the competition’s best spine.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. I’m biased, but am definitely tipping the Eels for a Round 1 win. In my dreams, Clint Gutherson is the star of the show and Bevan French bags a double.

Tips: Sharks, Storm, Rabbitohs, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Warriors, Eels

Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos

Sharks. It’s hard to say how either of these sides are going to go in 2017, but I’m not sure much of it will be good for either. Still, there are too many questions over the Broncos’ forward pack for them to beat the Sharks.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. Not much mystery to this one. The Bulldogs are in for a tough season and it won’t be a pretty start at Belmore.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

Rabbitohs. Robbie Farah should lead his new club to victory against his old club. It’s going to be a strong season for James Tedesco and the Tigers, but it doesn’t start here.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. It’s going to be a painful season for the Dragons. Paul McGregor won’t make it past Round 10 and the exciting Panthers outfit could run up 40 to get things underway here as they push for the finals.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Cowboys. What a Round 1 fixture this is. The Cowboys are at home and that’s the only reason I’ll tip them, despite the Raiders’ exciting attack.

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. The Bondi-based club will be much improved this season and should get it underway with a victory over the Titans.

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Warriors. They have the New Zealand spine. An international team spine is playing club football. If they don’t thump last season’s wooden spooners, something is badly wrong.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. I’ve gone with Parramatta, mainly because Corey Norman is back and they have a lot to prove. It could be an interesting game, but I’m not sure there is heaps of good news coming for the Sea Eagles in 2017.

Round 1 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd SHA v BRO BRO SHA BRO SHA ??? BUL v STO STO STO STO STO ??? RAB v TIG RAB TIG TIG RAB ??? DRA v PAN PAN PAN PAN PAN ??? COW v RAI RAI COW COW COW ??? TIT v ROO ROO ROO ROO ROO ??? WAR v KNI WAR WAR WAR WAR ??? SEA v EEL SEA EEL EEL EEL ???

Now it’s your turn to try and beat the experts. Using the form below, select your tips for the weekend ahead and we will have the results at 5pm (AEDT) this afternoon.