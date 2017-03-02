The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 1

Winter’s on the way, Fox Sports have a new 24/7 rugby league channel and the party is finally winding down in Cronulla. That can only mean one thing right? The NRL is back, with the season kicking off this evening. That also means The Roar’s NRL expert tips are back.
Returning to the band for another season is reigning champion Tim Gore, Mary Konstantopolous and newcomer but longtime Roar expert Greg Prichard, along with your humble author.
The season gets underway in the Shire, with the Cronulla Sharks looking to get one over the Brisbane Broncos, before the key storyline of Robbie Farah playing the Wests Tigers in his new South Sydney colours hits our screens on Friday.
We also get a Round 1 match at Belmore, a rivalry on Sunday afternoon as the Parramatta Eels look to put a disastrous 2016 behind them against the Manly Sea Eagles, and a clash of the heavyweights when the North Queensland Cowboys take on the Canberra Raiders.
Don’t forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 5pm (AEDT), so be sure to have them in before then. Who knows, The Crowd might prove themselves to be better than the experts.
Let’s get on to the tips.
In the spirit of fair play, it’s Tim to get things underway after he won it last year.
Tim Gore
Tips: Broncos, Storm, Rabbitohs, Panthers, Raiders, Roosters, Warriors, Sea Eagles
Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos
Broncos. Brisbane to spoil the party and beat the Sharks in the season opener. Just as the Bulldogs found out in 2015 just how vital Mick Ennis was, so will the Sharks.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm
Storm. The Dogs will lose to the Storm. By how much is the question.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers
Rabbitohs. Souths will win a high-scoring affair over the Tigers. Reynolds absence will be not as damaging as the absence of Ballin and the presence of Farah.
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers
Panthers. The Panthers will account for the Dragons who I don’t think have fixed their scoring issues.
North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders
Raiders. The Raiders will grind out a tight win over the Cowboys against the odds and on the road – at least, I hope they will!
Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters
Roosters. The Roosters machine will be back in action after a poor 2016 and be all about business against the post-Greg Bird Titans.
New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights
Warriors. The poor old Knights will be caught in the headlights of a focused Warriors side and lose badly.
Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels
Sea Eagles. In the last match, I like the Sea Eagles at home to Parra, whose pack for the 2017 season doesn’t excite me.
Greg Prichard
Tips: Sharks, Storm, Tigers, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Warriors, Eels
Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos
Sharks. It’s a toss-up with no clear winner, but with home ground advantage to open the season, Cronulla might defend themselves to a victory.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm
Storm. Difficult assignment for Melbourne on the road at Belmore, but I’m not convinced by the Bulldogs side for 2017.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers
Tigers. The Wests Tigers’ big three of James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks should give them more spark than the Rabbitohs have got.
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers
Panthers. The Dragons needed to improve their attack but still haven’t got any points in them. Penrith to win comfortably.
North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders
Cowboys. I like the Raiders, but in a tough trip to open the season without Jarrod Croker, it’s hard to see them winning in Townsville.
Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters
Roosters. Hardest game of the round to pick. Changed my tip three times before I had to get them in, but Trent Robinson’s men should pick up the win.
New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights
Warriors. If the Warriors can’t win first up at home against the hapless Knights, what hope is there for them?
Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels
Eels. Tough season opener at Brookvale, but Brad Arthur is a terrific coach as he demonstrated last year and will have the Eels primed for victory.
Mary Konstantopoulos
Tips: Broncos, Storm, Tigers, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Warriors, Eels
Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos
Broncos. The premiers have a couple of notable omissions from the 2016 grand final (think Michael Ennis and Ben Barba). I’m tipping the Broncos to beat the Sharks in the season opener.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm
Storm. In recent years, Belmore has not been a very happy hunting ground for the Bulldogs and that trend will continue with the Bulldogs not scoring enough points.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers
Tigers. For some reason, the Tigers seem to be the Bunnies’ bogey team. I’m tipping the Tigers to win, particularly since Souths will be without New South Wales Origin half Adam Reynolds and George Burgess.
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers
Panthers. I simply can’t see the Dragons winning this game. Look out for Te Maire Martin and Nathan Cleary in the halves – one of the youngest, yet most exciting combos in the comp.
North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders
Cowboys. Game of the round. I’m tipping the Cowboys in a close one. No Jarrod Croker and the home ground advantage for the Cowboys will be the undoing of the Raiders.
Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters
Roosters. After a season with their backs up against the wall last year, I’m expecting this fully fit Roosters team to start 2017 strong. The Titans without Nathan Peats is a different prospect – and word is, it’s not the only injury concern for the Titans.
New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights
Warriors. The Warriors have no excuses for not winning this game. Newcastle will put up a fight, but won’t be able to compete with what is the competition’s best spine.
Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels
Eels. I’m biased, but am definitely tipping the Eels for a Round 1 win. In my dreams, Clint Gutherson is the star of the show and Bevan French bags a double.
Scott Pryde
Tips: Sharks, Storm, Rabbitohs, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Warriors, Eels
Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos
Sharks. It’s hard to say how either of these sides are going to go in 2017, but I’m not sure much of it will be good for either. Still, there are too many questions over the Broncos’ forward pack for them to beat the Sharks.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm
Storm. Not much mystery to this one. The Bulldogs are in for a tough season and it won’t be a pretty start at Belmore.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers
Rabbitohs. Robbie Farah should lead his new club to victory against his old club. It’s going to be a strong season for James Tedesco and the Tigers, but it doesn’t start here.
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers
Panthers. It’s going to be a painful season for the Dragons. Paul McGregor won’t make it past Round 10 and the exciting Panthers outfit could run up 40 to get things underway here as they push for the finals.
North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders
Cowboys. What a Round 1 fixture this is. The Cowboys are at home and that’s the only reason I’ll tip them, despite the Raiders’ exciting attack.
Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters
Roosters. The Bondi-based club will be much improved this season and should get it underway with a victory over the Titans.
New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights
Warriors. They have the New Zealand spine. An international team spine is playing club football. If they don’t thump last season’s wooden spooners, something is badly wrong.
Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels
Eels. I’ve gone with Parramatta, mainly because Corey Norman is back and they have a lot to prove. It could be an interesting game, but I’m not sure there is heaps of good news coming for the Sea Eagles in 2017.
|Round 1
|Tim
|Greg
|Mary
|Scott
|The Crowd
|SHA v BRO
|BRO
|SHA
|BRO
|SHA
|???
|BUL v STO
|STO
|STO
|STO
|STO
|???
|RAB v TIG
|RAB
|TIG
|TIG
|RAB
|???
|DRA v PAN
|PAN
|PAN
|PAN
|PAN
|???
|COW v RAI
|RAI
|COW
|COW
|COW
|???
|TIT v ROO
|ROO
|ROO
|ROO
|ROO
|???
|WAR v KNI
|WAR
|WAR
|WAR
|WAR
|???
|SEA v EEL
|SEA
|EEL
|EEL
|EEL
|???
Now it’s your turn to try and beat the experts. Using the form below, select your tips for the weekend ahead and we will have the results at 5pm (AEDT) this afternoon.
March 2nd 2017 @ 10:21am
Steve said | March 2nd 2017 @ 10:21am | ! Report
That’s about the fifth time in a year that I’ve read about Matt Ballin in relation to the Tigers. So he does actually play for them does he? (Sorry, his name does actually appear on their roster, does it?) The bloke’s a crock. And he’s a phantom to Tigers fans, surely! If Ballin “plays” for the Tigers, then I’m claiming LeBron James made a controversial sport switch and is now an unseen backrower for the Dogs. Don’t believe it? Why not? Your believe Ballin is still around and playing for that weird joint venture of two diverse and unconnected areas.
March 2nd 2017 @ 10:24am
Tim Gore said | March 2nd 2017 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Now Skeeter, he don’t mean nothing by it…
March 2nd 2017 @ 10:26am
Tim Gore said | March 2nd 2017 @ 10:26am | ! Report
I believe Ballin will be back and I believe Ballin is a great player.
The Wests Tigers need him back.
March 2nd 2017 @ 10:22am
Steve said | March 2nd 2017 @ 10:22am | ! Report
That’s about the fifth time in a year that I’ve read about Matt Ballin in relation to the Tigers. So he does actually play for them does he? (Sorry, his name does actually appear on their roster, does it?) The bloke’s a crock. And he’s a phantom to Tigers fans, surely! If Ballin “plays” for the Tigers, then I’m claiming LeBron James made a controversial sport switch and is now an unseen backrower for the Dogs. Don’t believe it? Why not? You believe Ballin is still around and playing for that weird joint venture of two diverse and unconnected areas.
March 2nd 2017 @ 10:34am
souvalis said | March 2nd 2017 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Matte Elliot does a good job of analtsing the Sharks over at Nrl.com….no fullback is truly the Sharks major concern for this game..full confidence in the sides ruck though..
March 2nd 2017 @ 10:59am
Scott Pryde said | March 2nd 2017 @ 10:59am | ! Report
Going to be intriguing to see how Brailey goes.
March 2nd 2017 @ 10:57am
Vincent Hugh said | March 2nd 2017 @ 10:57am | ! Report
Broncos, Bulldogs, Tigers, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters, Knights, Eels.
March 2nd 2017 @ 11:00am
Scott Pryde said | March 2nd 2017 @ 11:00am | ! Report
You have the Knights Vincent. I’m genuinely intrigued as to why?
March 2nd 2017 @ 11:16am
Vincent Hugh said | March 2nd 2017 @ 11:16am | ! Report
Last Warriors Rd 1 win was 2009.
Traditionally poor starters are the Warriors, Knights will be ready and be fired up and start the season off with a bang. Obviously the Warriors will be too, but I think with the news of Foran coming back they may be a bit sleepy until then.
The weather should be prime for the Warriors to throw it about a bit which may lead to poor handling getting rid of the offseason rust.
March 2nd 2017 @ 11:23am
Mr X said | March 2nd 2017 @ 11:23am | ! Report
Completely agree. The 5.50 for Newcastle is ridiculous. Warriors should be favourites but I think the Knights attitude may be better.
March 2nd 2017 @ 11:21am
Mr X said | March 2nd 2017 @ 11:21am | ! Report
BRIS 26 CRO 10
MEL 20 BUL 8
SOU 22 TIG 14
PEN 26 STG 10
COW 30 CAN 12
ROO 26 GLD 18
NEW 20 WAR 16
PAR 22 MAN 12