Behind the Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Looks a fab day of racing right across Australia this weekend, with the focus being mainly on Flemington and Randwick for the respective Guineas events. There are winners to be found, as well as some value, so here are my five bets for this Saturday.

Bet One: Each Way – Randwick Race Eight, Number 6, Song And Laughter

This mare is really good overs at around the $15 mark. She comes through the Parramatta Cup (1900m) at Rosehill a fortnight ago where she got back in the run and closed off quite well late behind the hard fit and in-form Classic Uniform. That form has already been franked via Dark Eyes last weekend. She’s had the good grounding for a tough Randwick mile and she is an absolute swimmer.

Bet Two: Win – Randwick Race Nine, Number 5, Our Century

Our Century is the good thing on the Randwick program, keeping in mind he is also accepted for the Wangaratta Cup on Sunday. He’s a lightly raced six-year-old for Team Williams that lumped 61.5kg first up at Flemington two weeks ago where he sat near the speed and fought on strongly when fourth to Hard Call.

His record might read two duck eggs on wet tracks, but one start he pulled up injured and the other he was four lengths of Kingfisher and Bow Creek.

Bet Three: All Up Win – Madeenaty (Flemington R3), Portman (Flemington R4), Houtzen (Eagle Farm R3), Galaxy Star (Ascot R2)

Houtzen doesn’t need explaining. Madeenaty was considered a leading Slipper horse for the stable but didn’t quite measure up in the Magic Millions behind Houtzen, but still ran well. She has freshened up and should cruise home here.

Portman rises in grade, but is very promising and remains down in the weights, and gets Craig Williams back aboard. Galaxy Star is a star and could potentially measure up to Group 1 grade in six to 12 months’ time. He should take care of them.

Bet Four: Win – Morphettville Race Nine, Number 13, Stone Warrior

Team Freedman and OTI have probably been frustrated trying to find a winnable race for this galloper. They find it here. Stone Warriors ran over the Pakenham mile last time out where he sat back in the ruck and closed off well late when second to Typhoon Monaco, who looks well above average and was very good in defeat at Sandown on Wednesday. He gets his chance to get the win on the board now, and I’m keen on him.

Bet Five: Each Way – Flemington Race Nine, Number 12, Tribal Wisdom

I’m very interested to see how this Michael Moroney galloper measures up. He was backed as if he was Black Caviar when debuting at Sale and while he didn’t win like the great mare, he was still very impressive in leading all the way, bolting in and running decent time for the meeting.

He’s trained on the track here, is well-suited to distances up to 1400m, and he will be even better with a bunny to chase.