The Big Blue might very well turn into, well, a big blue

Absolute fluke of a goal has to be seen to be believed

The ‘Big Blue’ is always flat-out awesome, but this particular edition has something a little special.

Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory sit one and two on the table, equal on goals scored, with only Sydney’s remarkable defence splitting the teams.

The Victory has been building of late and James Troisi and Marco Rojas have been the puppet masters, with Besart Berisha the man with his finger on the detonator, ready to clinically finish off their good work.

Sydney, on the other hand, have been more like an expensive lawnmower spluttering away in wet grass; still in excellent condition, just in need of a minor service in order to freshen up and clean out a few cylinders that have taken the edge off performance.

In the last month, the league leaders were gifted a 3-1 result with Melbourne City – thanks to the poor decision of Manny Muscat – a bumbling draw with Brisbane in which the pitch played a significant role, as well as a loss in the Sydney derby.

The City score in no way reflects what occurred on the pitch early in the match – the Melburnians looked better on the ball and Sydney struggled to use the counter as effectively as other teams have allowed them.

Tonight’s clash could go one of two ways: either Sydney click back into rhythm and win or draw in a quality game, or Victory show us there is far less of an actual gap between the top two than what the ladder reflects.

The chasm between these two scenarios is vast and which way it will go is somewhat guesswork. A dull 0-0 draw with neither courageous enough to play expansive football could derail my theory altogether. Let’s hope that doesn’t eventuate.

In saying that, there are a few certainties tonight.

One unquestionable feature of the Big Blue will be yellows and plenty of them. There is too much at stake here for either team to play soft.

Sydney’s back four has been affected by suspensions this season on the back of yellow card accumulation. Rhyan Grant has caught the eye with aggressive challenges, and he and Michael Zullo have a combined 11 cards.

Alex Wilkinson has kept his nose far cleaner than those around him, which is probably a reflection of his poise and class.

The Victory defence has also been issued plenty of yellow, with Alan Baro and Jason Geria sitting on seven cards each for the season, however Sydney’s Josh Brillante has them both covered, with eight yellows and a red. Combined with the sins of Grant and Zullo, it is clear from where the stingy defence stems.

The passion and tension that will build as a result of some of the hard challenges and ensuing cards will no doubt present Berisha with the opportunity for some memorable theatrics.

Perhaps some overexaggerated rolling post-contact or an impassioned plea for a penalty, making full use of those boyish and innocent good looks?

It’s moments like these that the Albanian champion lifts, this is the big stage and he won’t let us down.

Kevin Muscat will continue to wear the expression of someone disgusted by a mysterious, putrid odour. He’ll spit, swear, scratch and put on a great show for the kids.

When he exchanges glances with Graham Arnold, things will really hit a peak. No doubt the two managers will both puff out their chests like presenting peacocks, seeking the psychological edge over the other man that a win would provide.

Post-game, their word choice, interpretation and analysis will be fascinating. The loser will talk up the positives and find a way to spin things in their favour (see: Tony Popovic). The winner will be filled with humility and their reactions will provide the platform for an almost assured rematch in the final series.

Their words will be well chosen and both will take a dig, jibe or shot at their opponents. It will be crafty and the mind games these two men play will, once again, be on show.

At some point, Milos Ninkovic will execute a touch or provide a pass that will astound. At his best, his combination of guile and poise is as good as we have seen on our shores. So Victory will rough him around and try to shut down his passing lanes. If they do it they will be lauded, as no other unit has managed it with any great effectiveness this season.

A further certainty is the sight of Rojas slipping in behind the back four with a telling run. A slick cut-back to a Troisi or Berisha will appear unmissable. Whether Sydney’s disciplined defence continue their excellent form in tracking defenders and shutting down time will determine whether it hits the back of the net or not.

Either way, a considerable section of fans will continue to wish Rojas was born on the other side of the ditch.

Simon Hill will salivate pre-game with a well-crafted preamble that should be up there with some of his best in terms of selling the contest.

The Cove will be in fine voice and crowd numbers will be excellent, as Sydney fans were probably all a little embarrassed with the 8380 that turned up against Wellington a few weeks back.

Undoubtedly, the most alluring feature of this clash will be the bitterness of the rivalry and the spite that always seems to surface. This will be ‘batten down the hatches, no holds barred’ football.

There will be push and shove, finger pointing and gesticulating – and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Hopefully the match is played in good spirit, despite the passion, with incidents left on the pitch after the final whistle.

The one thing that we are all probably hoping for is a quality of refereeing befitting one of the most traditional and intense clashes on our football calendar.