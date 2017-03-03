Chiefs vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Gone in 60 seconds: The Force waste no time in scoring a try

The Chiefs have won their last 10 matches against the Blues and at home will be favoured to extend that winning streak. Can the Blues end the drought and repeat their outstanding Round 1 display? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:35pm AEDT.

The Blues appear to have it all ahead of them in this clash given their woeful away record and the Chiefs’ defiant victory against the Highlanders in Dunedin last Friday.

However the Blues have good reason for optimism. Despite some occasionally baffling play against the Rebels, the Blues scored their biggest victory in any match since 2010.

Centre Rieko Ioane illustrated his growing potential with a hat-trick while halfback Augustine Pulu appears to have added some much steel and spark to the roster.

Ioane’s and Pulu’s individual contests with Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Anton Lienert-Brown respectively will go a long way towards deciding the winner.

Pulu spent a few seasons behind Kerr-Barlow at the Chiefs, but was arguably the better player – remember that Pulu’s running game changed the 2013 final.

Pulu had great presence and scored a cracking try last week. He will be determined to outplay Kerr-Barlow and raise doubts for the All Black selectors.

Lienert-Brown and Ioane were new All Blacks in 2016 and both have bright futures. Ioane was rampant in space at AMI Park, but Lienert-Brown is a very good outside defender. How the two youngsters attempt to nullify each other will be fascinating.

The Blues’ bench is almost more impressive than their starting fifteen with all eight players having achieved New Zealand representative honours.

All Blacks Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jerome Kaino, George Moala and Rene Ranger are joined by former New Zealand Under 20s representative Hame Faiva and Maori All Blacks halfback Billy Guyton.

The Blues might also enjoy an edge in the loose where young Lachlan Boshier might struggle to stay with Blake Gibson. However the Chiefs’ set-piece, especially the lineouts, looks decidedly stronger than the visitors.

Interestingly the Chiefs lost their first home game of the season last year to the Lions who went onto make the final. The Blues are seeking four wins in a row for the first time since 2013.

This will be an exciting clash and might result in an upset.

