The Chopping Block 2017 NRL season ladder: 16 to 11th

Let’s take a look into the crystal ball and have a free throw at the stumps in predicting the NRL ladder, starting with the side predicted to run stone motherless.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons

The only way for Paul McGregor’s mob is down. After a disappointing 2016, 2017 will be worse for the merged entity. The ‘Oust Dust’ campaign will rival Donald Trump protesters and swell in numbers larger than the new US President’s inauguration.

Player to watch: Jai Field. Looked good playing the Nines but yet to be tested in first grade or playing under the coach’s game plan of ‘bore the bejesus out of the opposition and hope to strike at the death’.

Little-known fact: Ray and I fell asleep during 56 per cent of Dragon games in 2016.

15. Manly Sea Eagles

Trent ‘Bazaar’ Barrett (Brendon McCullum is ‘Baz’ or ‘B-Mac’) has once again made some head-scratching signings for the men from Lottoland.

Should Manly fans be concerned with the signing of the Wright brothers? Could this spell the end of the Trbojevic brothers, who are rumoured to be a target of the always cashed-up Chooks for season 2021?

Add the swap deal with the Knights for Akuila Uate and sending Jamie Buhrer north and it’s hard to fathom what lies ahead. If Bazaar escapes the chop, 2018 could see swap deals involving Marty Taupau for Cory Denniss or Brendan Elliot.

The retirement of legends Jamie Lyon, Steve Matai and Brett Stewart also weakens the squad significantly in experience. A lot of pressure will be on Blake Green and the so far underwhelming million-dollar-man, Daly Cherry-Evans.

Player to watch: Nate Myles. Questions were raised if Nate even played for the Sea Eagles last season, such were his anonymous displays. Needs to see a shrink who can convince him the Lottoland maroon is the same as the XXXX Gold maroon.

14. Newcastle Knights

The only way is up for this sad lot from the Hunter Valley. The loss of Jake Mamo is massive, as is Jarrod Mullen’s B-sample returning positive, but fear not Knights fans.

The trade of the century in Buhrer for Uate should prove great value, provided the unluckiest player in picking up a new, inventive injury stays on the park throughout season 2016.

News of Trent Hodkinson ditching his Harley Davidson obsession and actually showing form that befits his wage should also accelerate the solid base being laid for the future.

Expect this side to really blossom toward the end of 2017. A late flurry of upset wins will ensure they dodge the spoon by the slightest of margins, as the duo below crash in the second half of the season with their depth found out.

Newcastle will still boast the worst defensive record, but muster 50 per cent more four-pointers than the Dragons.

Player to watch: Nathan Ross. He too should be converted into a damaging back-rower. Like Sione Mata’utia, he is fearless, a powerful runner of the pill, and could prove damaging roaming wide off the halves.

While question marks remain over his defence, Nathan Brown’s penchant for naming wingers as front rowers and front rowers as fullbacks could see him unveil the people’s champion and Knights favourite, Ross, into a damaging piggy in season 2017.

13. Wests Tigers

Have the potential to give the comp a shake with the big four – Elijah Taylor, Chris Lawrence, Kev Naiqama and a man called Sue in Sauaso Sue – still at the club, but it’s the lesser lights and often injured trio of James Tedecso, Luke Brooks and Mitchell Moses, along with club skipper Aaron Woods, who need to step up in 2017.

The forward depth appears skinny, and while they have some flash outside backs, the defence really needs to mature – and mature fast.

Too many other sides who were poor last season will improve, leaving the Tigers last in the run to claim spots six through eight. They could be in the eight with a few rounds remaining, but we predict their finish to the season will mirror Ronda Rousey’s last two octagon appearances.

Player to watch: Mitch Moses. Looked made for Origin and rep footy toward the back end of the season with some sublime performances, and needs to continue the upward trajectory. If he does, the future looks bright for the other merged club.

12. Sydney Roosters

Experts have all made claims this side will challenge for the title in 2017 and be lock-ins for the eight.

But, even after allowing for Mitchell Pearce’s brain fade before a ball was kicked in 2016 and injuries to key players, we can’t help think the Chooks will be also-rans again in 2017.

Claims from coach Trent ‘Shovel’ Robinson that his troops have trained harder than ever before fails to convince they have the firepower to challenge the heavyweights in 2017, let alone make the finals.

The biggest mistake ‘Uncle’ Nick Politis made was releasing serial pest and serial winner James ‘Franks ‘n Beans’ Maloney. Luke Keary regularly fell afoul of referees and is a serial niggler, and given the Chooks’ penchant for ill-discipline, coupled with Shaun Kenny-Dowall’s nine dropped balls per game, we can’t see them improving all that much in 2017.

Player to watch: Connor Watson. A challenger to the Roosters’ halves if they start off poor, showing incredible attacking flair and vision in the Auckland Nines. Too good a player to be carving it up for Rip Taylor’s Wyong Roos in NSW at Morrie Breen Oval. If Doust or Brown had half a clue, they would have snared this guy to their respective sides in 2017!



11. Paramatta Eels

Great coach and leader in Wayne Arthurs – that the Australian tennis legend could transform his talents as a coach of a foreign sport shows the will and desire he possesses.

We suspect the Eels will be in the eight for the vast majority of the season, but if Corey Norman starts hanging with guys who also appear on TV screens, albeit on Australia’s Most Wanted, their season will fall quicker than Malcolm Turnbull’s preferred PM approval rating. Too much baggage off the field for our liking.

Player to watch: Suaia Matagi. If anyone should lead the Eels it’s this tough hombre. Spending time on the inside and being a role model for others, talking about poor choices and where they lead you, Arthurs has the right man to pull Norman and company into line. It’s baffling he was let go at the Warriors and Panthers – this underrated forward has a lot to offer.