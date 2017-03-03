Fardy moving on as Brumbies lock down Sam Carter

Gone in 60 seconds: The Force waste no time in scoring a try

The ACT Brumbies have announced the re-signing of Sam Carter, but the good news has been somewhat dampened by the revelation that their Wallaby back-rower, Scott Fardy, will leave the club at the end of the current Super Rugby season.

Fardy was a standout for the Wallabies during their run to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, but struggled for consistent minutes in Michael Cheika’s side throughout 2016. Fardy made his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies in 2012 and has since racked up more than 80 caps for the club.

“Scott has been a fantastic player for the Brumbies during his spell with the club,” Brumbies CEO Michael Thomson commented.

“Whilst we are obviously disappointed that Scott has decided to move on, we thank him for his service for the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, club co-captain Carter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, committing to the Brumbies until the end of 2019.

Carter is currently sitting on 80 caps for the Brumbies, having made his Super Rugby debut for the side back in 2011.

“I am delighted to commit to the Brumbies,” Carter said. “I am looking forward to helping the club prosper this season and in the years to come.

“We have an exciting team here at the Brumbies with an excellent blend of experienced heads alongside some top-quality youngsters and I am excited to be part of the continuing success of the club.

“The Brumbies are very special to me and have been a major part of my rugby career and it’s great to be able to be settled and in an environment I know very well. There are lots of positive vibes around the club and I am looking forward to playing my part.”

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham hailed the retention of the Tamworth-born Carter, who has played 13 times for the Wallabies since his international in 2014.

“Sam’s re-signing sends out a positive message throughout the club,” Larkham said. “He is a well-respected individual within the playing group and leads from the front.

“His performances are consistently good and we are very pleased that he has extended his stay at the Brumbies.”

Carter will captain the Brumbies in their upcoming Super Rugby clash with the Sharks.