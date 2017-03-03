GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

GWS star Nic Barr tells us where she'd like to see the AFLW in five years

The GWS Giants and the Sydney Swans will renew their fledgling but heartfelt rivalry in the JLT Community Series on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game, live from Blacktown International Sportspark, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

The Giants may only have existed in the league for five years, and their rivalry with the Swans started with a lot of heavy defeats, but they are now legitimate challengers for the title of the best team in Sydney.

These sides played three times last year and the Giants won two of those matches, including most notably the qualifying final played at ANZ Stadium, a real coming of age moment for the GWS team.

Both were eventually knocked out by the Western Bulldogs in finals – the Giants in the preliminary, the Swans in the grand.

Obviously being a pre-season match there’s not a whole lot at stake here, but any day is a good day to get a win over your rival.

The Giants are clearly taking that philosophy pretty strongly on this occassion, they’re playing a side that is virtually full strength barring the notable absences of Brett Deledio due to injury and Lachie Whitfield due to suspension.

Sydney do have a pretty strong side named for the match as well – Aliir Aliir, Isaac Heeney, Kieren Jack, Jarrad McVeigh, Tom Papley and Gary Rohan are the key absentees from their standard best side.

The match does include another go for exciting half-forward Oliver Florent, who kicked two goals against North Melbourne in his first pre-season appearance for the Swans a fortnight ago.

The Swans lost that game in a tight thriller, so this match represents a chance to get into winning form, but they’ve never been one to take the pre-season competition which much seriousness.

The Giants on the other hand won their only pre-season match so far against the West Coast Eagles a fortnight ago by a comfortable margin.

Predictions

GWS seem to be both the stronger side in terms of who has been named to play, and the side more likely to want to the win in this one.

GWS Giants by 30.

