My open letter to the NBA commish

I’m not sure that he’ll read it, but I’d like to send an open letter to the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver.

Dear Adam Silver,

I hereby request you make an immediate inquiry and set up a team to investigate the issuance of technical/flagrant fouls.

I am not a fan of violence but I am a big fan of creating rivalry and villains among competing teams. As a spectator, what I enjoy is seeing sparks between players evolve making us intrigued with how the next play will unravel.

A little argy bargy and immediately a technical foul is issued, a request as to why and maybe a little foul language and suddenly a player is ejected with their second technical foul.

When I was growing up, my father told me that if someone pushes you, you don’t let them get away with it.

It’s not a thug mentality or childish but simply just because someone pushes you to the ground, you don’t stay on the ground.

We love basketball for the dunks, the three pointers and the silky skills. But we also love the physicality.

I provide you with the Demare Carroll incident where he purposely shoved little Isaiah Thomas to the ground sending him sliding across the floor. Isaiah immediately stood up and went to ask Carroll why. What resulted was mere pushes and shoves which led to a technical foul.

You must send a message to the referees to ‘get their heads out of their asses’ and to let a little rumble happen. This will only fuel a better competition as both teams will be playing high on testosterone.

I don’t want to dive deeper into this issue but will simply mention Demarcus Cousins and leave it at that.