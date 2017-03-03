Racing community mourns the passing of Riharna Thomson

Young track rider Riharna Thomson has sadly passed away after being taken to hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday following a fall from her horse at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra and suffering severe head trauma.

While on a standard track ride early on Tuesday morning, the 22-year-old was knocked from Chosen Prayer when the mare fell.

There were plenty of track workers in the vicinity and she was tended to nearly immediately as ambulances were called.

She underwent emergency surgery that same day, while Chosen Prayer had to be euthanised after suffering a broken leg from the incident.

Tragically, the decision was made to turn Thomson’s life support off early on Friday after her condition failed to improve following the aforementioned surgery.

The Canberra Racing Club have released a short statement encompassing the passion and drive of Thompson who was well known and loved throughout the Canberra racing community.

“Riharna was a young and enthusiastic horse lover who was well respected and loved amongst the local stable fraternity,” the statement read.

The saga comes just days before the Park’s marquee event of the year and Canberra’s top racing prize, The Black Opal, yet the racing community’s excitement in the nation’s capital has taken a massive blow.

“Certainly we’re doing it tough, it has been very sad and traumatic for everyone involved,” said Peter Stubbs, Canberra Racing Club boss.

“Everyone in the racing family at Thoroughbred Park is deeply affected by the accident.”

An investigation is underway into the unfortunate incident by Worksafe ACT, who are looking into the circumstances of the morning.

Trainer John Nisbet said that falls aren’t an uncommon occurrence but rarely do they end like this.

“There’s a lot of falls at the track but we’re just used to the ambulance coming and taking them away and it only being a broken bone,” he said.

“This time they went away with the sirens on, so we were concerned when that happened.

“There’s a dark cloud hanging over the place at the moment… it’s just terrible.”

Thomson has been a rider for local trainers Keith Dryden and Scott Collings with a promising career ahead of her.

A ceremony to honour Thomson’s memory will be held in the mounting yard at Thoroughbred Park at 1:00pm on Sunday prior to the first race on Black Opal Stakes day.

Thomson’s family has understandably asked for privacy in the wake of the tragedy.