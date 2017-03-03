Saturday sure things: Flemington and Randwick preview

It was a fabulous day of racing last Saturday with Catchy and Winx stealing the show. This Saturday includes the Randwick Guineas and the Australian Guineas at Flemington.

The debate will rage on as to why we have two 1600m Guineas races on the same day, but there are plenty of winners to be found. I’ll preview the key races at both venues, starting with Flemington.

Race Seven: Australian Guineas 1600m

Inside Agent is a great each way play here. I’ve been on his back for a while, and I’m convinced he is the best horse in the race, but he just does so much wrong. I liked his effort in the CS Hayes (1400m) and the key here is that he is drawn wide, so he’ll get clear running and be outside horses.

An obvious danger is Hey Doc. He had a dominant win in the CS Hayes, though he was aided by a pearler from jockey Luke Currie. For mine, he is a risk at the mile, but to counter that, he draws to get a sweet trip.

Keep an eye on Theanswermyfriend. He spanked them at Sandown and has different form lines and upside. That combination should always be respected in major races.

I’m going with Inside Agent, over Hey Doc, Theanswermyfriend and Harlow Gold.

Race Eight: 3AW Roy Higgins Quality 2600m

This is a good guide to the Adelaide Cup. The three-year-old, Northwest Passage, should take the spoils. He has done little wrong and is right on target for the Australian Derby.

He showed great courage to win the Torney Cup last start against older horses. He maps well here and leaders are suited to this trip.

Annus Mirabilis was fresh when racing at 2000m last start and tried hard when he finished a close third to Post D’France.

The best roughie all day is Like A Carousel. He is my tip for the Adelaide Cup. He’s absolutely flying, and if they do overdo it in front, he’s the one I want to be on.

I’m going with Northwest Passage, to beat Annus Mirabilis, Like A Carousel and Cadillac Mountain.

My focus now shifts to Randwick, starting off with the feature, the Randwick Guineas.

Race Seven: Girvan Waugh Randwick Guineas 1600m

Comin’ Through is my love child, and I can’t get away from him here. He had a belly on him like mine in the Eskimo Prince, then loomed to win the Hobartville, but had to come wide and where he was, nothing won.

With Joao Moreira steering, and providing we get an even level playing field here, I’m confident.

I am a big fan of Echo Effect. He does all the work on speed and loves a fight, as we saw in the Hobartville. The last bit will test him but he’ll give a big effort.

The roughie is Hardham. He was eye-catching in the CS Hayes and is bred to handle a wet track.

I’m keen on Comin’ Through, ahead of Echo Effect, Hardham and Inference, who worked very well earlier in the week.

Race Five: Canterbury BMW Stakes 1300m

I’m surprised that Music Magnate is not the favourite. He is close to a good thing here. Though he didn’t do it brilliantly, he had a tradesman-like win in the Expressway.

He’s been given a little freshen up and has been kept up to the mark with an impressive Gosford barrier trial. He maps well, has the fitness edge and is the one to beat.

I’m a big fan of Le Romain. His win with 61kg in the Southern Cross was huge. He is all class and though it’s his first crack at WFA, he’ll measure up.

Hauraki is the watch horse. Good when fresh, handles a wet track and his trial was encouraging.

I’m taking on Chautauqua at the $2.40 quote. There’s too much against him here.

I’m going with Music Magnate, to beat Le Romain, Hauraki and Chautauqua.

Race One: Affinity Shipping Reisling Stakes 1200m

I’m really warming to From Within to get the job done here. She trotted up in a hot form race on debut before starting favourite in the Magic Millions where pilot error and bad luck was in her face throughout.

I loved her recent trial effort. She has Moreira booked and she definitely can win.

This run will tell us if She Will Reign is a contender or a pretender in regards to the Golden Slipper. Given the lack of quality here outside From Within, she will be included in the selections.

She looked very impressive in winning the Silver Slipper, but when you screw down that meeting, she did find the best ground, which was about 4/5 horses off the rail, and really, she beat nothing. It’s a different kettle of fish here, and 1200m, on what is likely to be a heavy track, is a different pain barrier.

I concede she’s a threat, but her price is silly, as it is for the Golden Slipper.

Star Sensation was impressive at Hawkesbury and is fit.

I’m leaning towards From Within, ahead of She Will Reign, Star Sensation and Villa Carlotta.

Race Two: UNSW Todman Stakes 1200m

Trekking is set to win the Golden Slipper, and I am very pleased he makes his return. He debuted late last year at Rosehill where he was heavily backed late and despite doing plenty wrong, he spanked them and won like a very good horse.

That form has stacked up because Goodfella came out and won before running a ripping fourth at the Gold Coast in the Magic Millions.

If you want confidence in Trekking, just watch his trial last week. He’s come back ready to give this and the Slipper an almighty shake.

Menari was scratched from last week due to a busted lip, but his trial earlier this week was strong. He’s a quality colt, but like She Will Reign, 1200m is the question mark.

Cuba was a late scratching last week, but his debut effort was very good. If he handles a wet track, he will be competitive.

I have Trekking clearly on top, ahead of Menari, Cuba and Veranillo.