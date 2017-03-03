Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

This edition of the famed Big Blue is a top-of-the-table clash, as Melbourne Victory look to keep their slim hopes of running down Sydney FC alive with a win away from home. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for all the action.

As it stands, Sydney holds eight points over the second-placed Victory, with just a single loss all season, but a second defeat tonight leaves them in danger of slipping away late in the season after dominating for so long.

The navy blue Melbourne side sit comfortably ahead of the chasing pack and appear near certain to take second place into the finals. Perth Glory are now third, but trail the Victory by 11 points coming into Round 22.

After the shock ending of their undefeated streak against the Wanderers two weeks ago, the Sky Blues bounced back with a resounding 3-1 win over Melbourne City last week, putting them back on track for a record-breaking season in the A-League’s short history.

As for Victory, they got a little too close in their encounter with Adelaide United last week, getting home 2-1 against the basement dwellers.

We’ve already had two Big Blues this season, the result being a 2-1 win to Sydney on both occasions. The last one, in Round 17, turned fiery late in the game, ending with six yellows and a red card.

Another tail of this tape will be the polarising Albanian Besart Berisha and his quest for 100 A-League goals. He currently sits on 98, the highest of all time, with the chance to hit triple figures for the first time in the league’s history.

Team news

Both sides will bring the same team from last week into tonight’s fixture. However, both Graham Arnold and Kevin Muscat have added two to their matchday squads.

For Sydney, Aaron Calver and George Blackwood have been added, while Ben Khalfallah and George Howard make their way into the Victory’s extended squad.

Prediction

This shapes as a bumper contest in Sydney, with goals set to flow.

Their loss to the Wanderers has proven that the Sky Blues aren’t invincible and that will have given a lot of teams confidence coming into the back end of the season.

But while we’ll see a few in the back of the net, Sydney should still walk away with the points.

Sydney to win 3-2