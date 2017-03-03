Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

This edition of the famed Big Blue is a top-of-the-table clash, as Melbourne Victory look to keep their slim hopes of running down Sydney FC alive with a win away from home. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for all the action.
As it stands, Sydney holds eight points over the second-placed Victory, with just a single loss all season, but a second defeat tonight leaves them in danger of slipping away late in the season after dominating for so long.
The navy blue Melbourne side sit comfortably ahead of the chasing pack and appear near certain to take second place into the finals. Perth Glory are now third, but trail the Victory by 11 points coming into Round 22.
After the shock ending of their undefeated streak against the Wanderers two weeks ago, the Sky Blues bounced back with a resounding 3-1 win over Melbourne City last week, putting them back on track for a record-breaking season in the A-League’s short history.
As for Victory, they got a little too close in their encounter with Adelaide United last week, getting home 2-1 against the basement dwellers.
We’ve already had two Big Blues this season, the result being a 2-1 win to Sydney on both occasions. The last one, in Round 17, turned fiery late in the game, ending with six yellows and a red card.
Another tail of this tape will be the polarising Albanian Besart Berisha and his quest for 100 A-League goals. He currently sits on 98, the highest of all time, with the chance to hit triple figures for the first time in the league’s history.
Team news
Both sides will bring the same team from last week into tonight’s fixture. However, both Graham Arnold and Kevin Muscat have added two to their matchday squads.
For Sydney, Aaron Calver and George Blackwood have been added, while Ben Khalfallah and George Howard make their way into the Victory’s extended squad.
Prediction
This shapes as a bumper contest in Sydney, with goals set to flow.
Their loss to the Wanderers has proven that the Sky Blues aren’t invincible and that will have given a lot of teams confidence coming into the back end of the season.
But while we’ll see a few in the back of the net, Sydney should still walk away with the points.
Sydney to win 3-2
8:44pm
HALFTIME
An interesting opening half of football in slippery conditions. Sydney probably enjoyed the bulk of possession and had some good chances, but Melbourne on the counter proved to be very dangerous for the home side.
Both sides had a couple of opportunities on goal but both nets remain empty at this stage.
A grinding game thus far but still plenty of exciting action to come in the second stanza.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
45′
+1 minute of stoppage time.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
43′
Bobo into space through the middle!! Buuuuuuuut the flag comes up and he was a mile offside on that one.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
42′
The rain has eased up a touch late in the half. Could we see a renewed bit of confidence from both sides leading into the break?
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
41′
Holosko fires off a bit of a hopeful effort from outside the box. Just pulls up a few yards outside the penalty area and tries to finesse it into the top right corner of goal but he gets underneath it and brings it high over the crossbar.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
40′
Brosque released behind the last line of defence!! He hits it first touch under a little bit of pressure just outside the box… but he gets a deflection and wins the corner.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
39′
Georgievski and Broxham linking up in the midfield for Melbourne. They too are struggling to get free in space up front at the moment, however, they’ve shown throughout the night that they can split the defence on the counter.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
37′
Sydney pressing at the top of the box. Rhyan Grant pushes over towards the right hand side of the penalty area but the ball into the area isn’t a great one and Melbourne survive again.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
35′
Fouls and heat flowing in the last few minutes. Plenty of emotion in a historically heated rivalry. Both sides looking to find the back of the net leading into the half time break.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
31′
BROSQUE IN THE BOX!!
Another chance goes begging for the home side as Alex Brosque fires over the top of the crossbar from inside te box. The chance was there but the execution was just off in the end, getting under the ball and skying it over the back.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0
29′
Chances at both ends!! The cross from Sydney couldn’t find the mark but Melbourne didn’t even get a shot away at the other way as they catch the home defence off guard on the turn.
Sydney – 0
Melbourne – 0