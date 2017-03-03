Wet-weather win in the west ends a Giant drought

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The GWS Giants got their first win in AFLW history on the board on Friday night at Blacktown International Sportspark, knocking off the third-place Melbourne Demons by five points.

It was an excellent first quarter from the Giants that set up the win, one which saw them kick two of their three goals for the match while holding Melbourne to just a solitary behind.

Jacinda Barclay, returning from suspension, showed her physicality off again, winning the hard ball up forward and then kicking truly on the run to add their first, while Aimee Schmidt sunk a set shot just minutes later to make it two quick ones for GWS.

The two sides then fought out a goalless second term before kicking a major apiece in the third – the Giants got one through Rebecca Beeson, while Cat Phillips kicked Melbourne’s only goal of the game at the other end.

The final term was a tense affair as Melbourne dominated the play and had the ball locked in their forward half for the majority of the quarter. They peppered the goals but couldn’t get one through the middle, and will rue ‘the one that got away’ having kick 1.9.15 for the day, to GWS’ 3.2.20.

A juggled mark in the final minutes from captain Amanda Farrugia in defence proved to be a big moment in the final quarter as she was able to send the Giants forward and eventually gave Emma Swanson a set shot from the boundary.

The siren blew as Swanson was lining up for goal and with her teammates already rushing towards her Swanson had her shot – only a behind, but it didn’t matter. After three losses and a draw, the Giants had finally won one!

Melbourne arguably should have gotten over the line leading many of the key stats most notably the inside 50s +16, but it was the Giants who were able to adapt better to the wet weather and they played with excellent physicality, that and their ability to convert opportunities on goal being the defining differences between the two sides that won the game.

For GWS the win means they won’t have to suffer the indignity of going without a single success in their first season, while for Melbourne this is probably a year-ender – they’d have to rely on a very improbable scenario to make the grand final.

Adelaide and Brisbane will be watching with smiles on their faces – it’s almost certainly a race of two for the premierhsip now.

Final score

GWS Giants 3.2.20

Melbourne Demons 1.9.15