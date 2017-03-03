Women’s sport weekly wrap: Time to broadcast the W-League

Absolute fluke of a goal has to be seen to be believed

This week, one of Australia’s favourite footballers, Lisa de Vanna from Canberra United, was slapped with a one-game suspension for her behaviour during a W-League game.

At around the 110th minute of the semi-final between Canberra and Melbourne City Women, match officials missed de Vanna charging into the back of captain-coach Jess Fishlock in an off-the-ball incident.

Her conduct was not missed by the cameras though and de Vanna was charged with Serious Unsporting Conduct by the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the FFA (FFA DEC).

For people who are used to sports with an established judicial system for players that break the rules on the field, this might not seem like a big deal. In those sports it’s an established process when a player does the wrong thing. The player is charged, fronts up to the judiciary and a decision is made resulting in the player either being let off or penalised.

When it comes to the W-League though, this decision has the potential to be a game-changer, particularly because it has brought into question the use of video technology.

In the A-League, video evidence is frequently used when it comes to fronting the judiciary. However in the W-league, de Vanna’s case is the first example of a player being brought before the FFA DEC and the first time that video evidence from a game was used to impose a penalty for on-field behaviour.

Why? The reason is consistency.

At the moment, not all games are broadcast and each match has a different number of cameras used. It’s completely inconsistent, which is why video evidence has not been used in the past – it’s been seen as unfair. So unfair in fact, that earlier this year, the Brisbane Roar tried to use video evidence to appeal a decision made in respect of Mackenzie Arnold. The Roar were prevented from doing this and unfairness was cited as one of the reasons.

Before the next season of the W-League commences, the FFA has to get a consistent approach on this isssue – and I really don’t see why it’s so hard.

The solution is simple. Broadcast the games. Have the same number of cameras and angles available for each game, and allow video evidence to be used both to sanction and appeal penalties.

It’s been a big week for…

Debi Hazelden, who this week set a world record when she completed 32 consecutive half-Ironman triathlons.

Debi isn’t done yet either, and is committed to 68 triathlons in the next 68 days. For all you maths nerds out there, that means she has 129.2 kilometres left to swim, 6120 kilometres left to cycle, and 1434.8 kilometres left to run.

Debi is similar to plenty of other female athletes, having more than just being an athlete on their plate. While juggling her training and competition commitments, Debi also fits in time to be a mum to her seven-month-old son.

She’s an inspirational woman and was quoted earlier this week saying, “I want to show people that being a mum doesn’t mean you need to put your goals on hold. Go get them!”

Not only is this a mammoth effort physically, Debi is also using this platform to raise money for Iron Century. It’s a joint fundraiser between her and her fiancé John Merfler, and through participating in 100 triathlons in 100 days they hope to raise $100,000 for the Australian Red Cross.

So far the team has raised almost $20,000 and this total is set to significantly increase over the next 68 days. Watch this space.

What are you doing tonight?

I want to say a big thank you to the Greater Western Sydney Giants this week for scheduling a double-header on my birthday.

Tonight history will be made, when GWS return to Blacktown International Sports Park and compete in both the men’s and women’s competition for the first time, back to back.

The Giant’s women’s team is still looking for their first win of the season and I’m hoping that they can bounce back against the third-placed Demons, following a 34-point loss to the Brisbane Lions last weekend.

Despite the fact that the Giants are still looking for their first AFLW win, I was very pleased to see Gabrielle Trainor honoured by the club this week, when it was announced that the Giants AFLW best and fairest award will be named after her.

Gabrielle has been deeply committed to the Giants and to women in footy. She joined the NSW/ACT Commission in 2000 and has been on the GWS board ever since. She is also the third generation of her family to be involved in football administration at the highest level – her grandfather Frank and father Tony were both president at the North Melbourne Football Club and long-serving VFL delegates.

My favourite quote from Gabrielle came earlier this week, when she said in “1989 the Berlin Wall came down and women’s sport in Australia has experienced something like that, it’s turned. It’s not only our code it’s everywhere and people everywhere are waking up to how fantastic women’s sport is.”

Hear hear!

All the best to…

The Sydney Uni Flames, who last weekend defeated the Townsville Fire in the WNBL, taking them one step closer to their first title in 16 years.

The Flames will take on Townsville tonight and a win will see the Flames progress to the grand final, with a home ground advantage for the best-of-three series.