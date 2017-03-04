Adelaide Crows vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

Five rounds into the inaugural AFLW season and the competition’s first genuine blockbuster has arrived, with Adelaide tonight hosting Brisbane in a battle of the only two unbeaten teams. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm AEDT.

With two rounds left and the top two progressing to the Grand Final, tonight’s match at Norwood has a lot more than perfect records at stake.

The winner will not only secure a spot and possibly home ground advantage for the decider, but will gain a psychological advantage over their likely opponents.

If this all seems a bit presumptuous, a quick look at the competition ladder reveals just how much is at stake.

Both the Crows and Lions are on 16 points, four points and close 100 percentage points clear of the Blues and Demons on 12. Barring a complete collapse in form, tonight will almost certainly be a Grand Final preview – or should be.

One of the defining features of this AFLW season has been its unpredictability.

Nothing demonstrates this better than the Crows and Lions’ collective dominance.

Neither was considered a serious contender in pre-season, yet have swept all before them with swashbuckling, attacking football.

In contrast, more fancied teams like the Bulldogs and Collingwood have floundered.

Making a tip for this clash is a similarly fraught.

The Crow’s, driven by WNBA star Erin Phillips and key forward Sarah Perkins, are coming off a comfortable win against Fremantle in Perth. They welcome back key defender Anna Hatchford from injury at the expense of Tayla Thorn.

The Lions were again inspired by midfielder Emma Zielke and dynamic forward/ruck Sabrina Frederik-Taub in their 34 point home win over GWS. Like Adelaide, they welcome back an important defender from injury, with Tayla Randall replacing Katie Deegan.

Adelaide shades Brisbane by a just few percentage points on the ladder and I’m expecting them to do the same tonight by similarly small margin.

Tip: Crows by 4 points.