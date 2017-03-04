Ashes berth at stake for Lyon and O’Keefe in India

Steve O’Keefe has massively outperformed Nathan Lyon in the 17 first-class matches they’ve played together, averaging 22 with the ball compared to 39 for Lyon.

By crunching these figures I confirmed my belief that O’Keefe has consistently eclipsed Lyon whenever they’ve been on the same team.

Lyon and O’Keefe may be working as a unit during the current Test series in India but they’re also competing against each other for one spot in next summer’s blockbuster Ashes series.

History suggests the home team will only consider playing two spinners in one match in that Ashes – the fifth Test at Sydney, where O’Keefe and Lyon have played together for Australia the past two summers.

O’Keefe outbowled Lyon in both of those SCG Tests, which follows the pattern across his entire Test career. He has played alongside Lyon in each of his five Tests and his return of 26 wickets at an average of 20 is dramatically better than the veteran off spinner’s record of 20 wickets at 37 in those matches.

This also holds true across the 12 Sheffield Shield and tour matches in which Lyon and O’Keefe have played on the same team.



Career first-class records when playing on the same team (17 matches)

Steve O’Keefe – 65 wickets at 22.

Nathan Lyon – 51 wickets at 39.

O’Keefe has never been selected ahead of Lyon in Tests but that almost certainly would not be the case if the left armer hadn’t injured his calf in November.

It seemed likely O’Keefe would have been brought into the team for the Adelaide Test against South Africa at the expense of Lyon, who had taken 2-241 across the first two Tests of the summer.

O’Keefe’s injury kept him on the sidelines for a month and he was only fit to play in the final Test of the summer against Pakistan at the SCG. His solid performance in that match – he took 4-103 – ensured that O’Keefe was in the starting XI for the first Test against India in Pune this past week.

The 32-year-old had the best game of his cricketing career, snaring match figures of 12-70 to lead Australia to an extraordinary 333-run win. It was the kind of dominant performance which Lyon never once has produced in his 64-Test career.

To be fair to Lyon, he also bowled wonderfully well at Pune. In fact, it was the best I’ve seen Lyon bowl since the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last July.

I’ve long been an admirer of Lyon and have written many articles in support of him for The Roar over the past four years. But he is no longer an automatic pick as Australia’s number one spinner. A quality Test bowler when at his peak, the competition for his place will hopefully bring out the best in the off spinner.

It’s a nice situation in which Australia find themselves. For years they churned through ordinary tweaker after ordinary tweaker. Now they have a 29-year-old bowler with 233 Test wickets to his name who may not even be their best spin option.

It will be fascinating to watch the unspoken battle between Lyon and O’Keefe over the next three Tests, assuming both stay healthy and in the starting XI.

While performing well in this prestigious series would be reward enough in itself, there’s also an Ashes berth at stake.

One thing which should work in Lyon’s favour is his fantastic Ashes record. In the most recent series in England in 2015 he was the second best bowler from either side, after Stuart Broad.

Across his 13 Ashes Tests, Lyon has the impressive record of 44 wickets at 30, having been an effective support bowler for dynamic quicks like Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris. He’ll be well aware, though, that the selectors sometimes have short memories.

If O’Keefe continues to outshine him over the next month Lyon faces missing out on an Ashes Test for the first time in more than four years.

But first, he and O’Keefe must unite to help Australia fight for what would be the most unlikely of series wins in India.