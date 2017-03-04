Aussie Sevens both into Las Vegas quarters

Rebels embarrass Barrett with a charge down from right in front

Australia’s men’s and women’s rugby Sevens teams have won through to the quarter-finals of the Las Vegas round of the world series.

The men’s side made it two from two on day one on Friday (Saturday AEDT) when they came from 21-7 down against Scotland to triumph 28-21 before edging out Japan 19-12.

Australia will play Fiji on Saturday (Sunday 8.50am AEDT) in their final pool match in a clash which will decide seedings for the quarter-finals after the Rio Olympic champions also knocked off Scotland and Japan.

Lachie Anderson impressed with four tries in the two matches while returning injured players Ed Jenkins, Nick Malouf and Tom Lucas all added to the scoresheet.

Australia’s female Olympic champions also advanced to the final eight of the cup competition with two wins and a loss.

Australia easily accounted for England 31-14 and Brazil 38-0 but fell to arch-rivals New Zealand 21-14.

Despite the defeat to the Black Ferns, Australia will face Fiji for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday (Sunday 4.06am AEDT).

There was plenty of concern shown for Chloe Dalton after she suffered a neck injury against New Zealand.

She was collected around the head and neck in a clean out, was stretchered off and taken to hospital for precautionary scans.

“That is the exact thing they are trying to eradicate from the game,” said Australian women’s coach Tim Walsh.

“For us to suffer that and we didn’t even get a penalty from it was very disappointing.

“That kind of offence needs to eradicated from the game and I know that the referees are making that a focus point.”