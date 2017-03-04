Blues hold off Dogs to win AFLW thriller

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

Carlton kept their slim AFL Women’s grand final hopes alive with a thrilling one-goal win over the fast-finishing Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Blues held an imposing 25-point lead early in the last quarter but were forced to defend grimly in the dying seconds to hang on for the 8.6 (54) to 7.6 (48) win.

A 6,833-strong crowd at Princes Park witnessed the highest-scoring game of the AFLW season, with Darcy Vescio (three goals) and Brianna Davey (16 possessions) starring.

Davey earned the praise of coach Damien Keeping after she overcame a back injury to play a key role in the frantic final stages of the game.

“She was incredible… to stand up under pressure is what she does really well time and time again,” Keeping said.

“She’s managed herself really professionally throughout the week to get to a point where she was able to have a real impact today.

“Her influence over her teammates is really positive … her professionalism has really rubbed off on the group.”

Carlton leapfrogged Melbourne into third spot on the ladder behind unbeaten sides Adelaide and Brisbane with the win.

The Blues trailed by five points at the first break but booted five of the next six goals to open up what looked to be a match-winning 19-point advantage at three-quarter time.

Ellie Blackburn was thrown up forward and booted three goals for the Dogs, while Emma Kearney was strong through the middle with a game-high 18 disposals.

Both were important late when the visitors kicked three unanswered goals to set up the thrilling finale.

“Our girls, to their credit, were amazing in that last quarter,” coach Paul Groves said.

“To really dig deep on a hot day against quality opposition.

“We can see what we’re trying to do and will come out fairly positive from it.”

The Bulldogs, who were without star skipper Katie Brennan for the third successive week, have now lost four games in a row.

Carlton will travel to Perth to take on Fremantle in round six, while the Dogs head north for a clash with the Lions.