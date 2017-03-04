Brumbies vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Sharks travel to Canberra to play the Brumbies in this Round 2 encounter. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT) for all the live action.

Both sides suffered close away losses last weekend, the Brumbies succumbing to the Crusaders in Christchurch while the Sharks let their match slip in Brisbane, relinquishing a lead they had throughout the match in the final ten minutes to be overrun by the Reds.

Neither will be overly happy with their first-up performances and will be looking to right the ship.

The battle up front will be keenly contested, the Brumbies’ international second row perhaps giving them an edge in this department, while Brumbies blindside Scott Fardy will look to carry on his terrific form from last week.

The openside battle will also be one to watch, with the Brumbies’ reliable Chris Alcock up against the promising young Jean-Luc du Preez.

Springbok duo Cobus Reinach and Patrick Lambie give the Sharks an edge in the halves. The Brumbies have the less experienced but promising Joe Powell and Wharenui Hawera, but if this pair can establish some rhythm, it will bring the home side’s Wallaby centres into the game, and Tevita Kuridrani in particular could prove a match winner.

Expect a conservative gameplan, both teams looking to their forwards to control and dominate territory, so the team with the more accurate kicking game will likely run out on top. If not, it will be interesting to see which side can take full advantage on the counter attack, with plenty of pace and skill on display to punish any wayward kicking.

Prediction

Home ground advantage has my gut telling me the Brumbies can squeeze home.

Brumbies by 3.

Join us on The Roar as we cover all the action live from 7:45pm (AEDT) and feel free to drop in your thoughts as the match unfolds.