Deledio ruled out of Giants’ opening clash

Cameron said Deledio and fellow new recruit Matt De Boer (hamstring) wouldn’t be fit to face the Crows but expected that with the right rehab both would be up and running early in the season.

Deledio 29 was limited to 11 games in his final season with the Tigers due to Achilles and calf injuries, with the latter keeping him out of Richmond’s last six matches.

“Unfortunately he’s re-injured his calf, which is disappointing,” Cameron said.

“He had six really good weeks with us early and then he hurt his calf a few weeks back.

“Then it looks like he was going to get going again but he’s just re-injured it.

“It’s disappointing for him and it’s always hard when you’re a new player coming from another club that wants to get out there and impress.

“We’ll get to that early next week and work out those timelines, but we’re disappointed for him, because he wants to just get out there and play, he’s such a professional athlete.”

Cameron acknowledged Deledio’s injury issues in recent times, but expressed no concerns about the player’s future and was sure his club’s medical staff could get the former Tiger back playing again before too long.

“He’s probably had the last year or two that’s been a few setbacks in terms of Achilles , calfs, quads and things like that,’ but I’m confident they can get him right,” Cameron said.

“It’s like finding out what he can do and what he can’t do at this stage.

“But like all players that come to our footy club, it takes a little while to work that out, but we’re really confident that he’ll be up and running for us and play some good footy for us.”