Fremantle Dockers vs Collingwood Magpies: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers and Collingwood Magpies roll out the big guns for Round 3 of the JLT Community Series at Rushton Park in WA. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 4:40pm (AEDT).

This is the second last match for both sides before Round 1, and given the evenness of both lists there are many players still staking claims for those limited spots.

Fremantle will be keen to lift their pressure game from last week after getting schooled by Sam Mitchell and the Eagles.

This has been the hallmark of Ross Lyon sides throughout, but it was non-existent in their first match.

While Collingwood will be looking to build continuity and get a grasp on their best 22 after a scratchy win last week against Essendon in the JLT opener.

There are key ins for both teams – Lachie Neale and Aaron Sandilands will be a sight for sore eyes for Dockers fans after the side amassed only 214 possessions last week.

They’ll have to defy Collingwood’s best midfield quartet however with Brodie Grundy, Scott Pendlebury, Adam Treloar, and Taylor Adams all returning.

Josh Thomas also gets his first taste of competitive footy after serving a two-year suspension.

Everyone was happy to see Nat Fyfe return last week and while not dominant, he showed glimpses of his best and will improve his touch hit out under his belt.

Chris Mayne faces his old team for the first time and needs a strong showing after barely firing a shot in his first game in black and white.

The Dockers have promised to get “back to basics” and lift their effort across the board so I expect Fremantle, in the heat of WA, to do enough to get over the line in a low-scoring affair.

Mind you, the Pies will probably sing their song anyway if they walk off the ground without sustaining any key injuries.

Can the Dockers rediscover their suffocating best from their glory years? Or will Collingwood’s midfield be too much to deal with?

Join The Roar from 4:40pm AEDT Saturday for live scores and commentary.