Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Titans are looking to build on a positive 2016 campaign when they host the Sydney Roosters, who need to bounce back from a disastrous campaign last year. Join The Roar from 9pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
Despite playing surprisingly well in 2016, there are major question marks over the Titans’ chances in 2017.
The loss of Nathan Peats doesn’t help, the injured hooker could miss at least five weeks, however, having won eight of their last 13 games against the Roosters, the Titans will be confident they can surprise doubters for the second year in a row.
Gold Coast initially opened up as favourites here, however in the past few weeks Sydney became the most backed team to make the eight and lift the premiership.
The Chooks travel to Queensland looking to erase a disappointing 2016 campaign from their minds.
Their story was the opposite of that of the Gold Coast, proving underwhelming despite being premiership favourites early on.
The Roosters’ forward pack is one of the strongest in the competition, and in attack they can cause problems all over the park, especially down the right-hand side with Blake Ferguson.
The Titans are strong in the centre, however they need to be careful not get exposed down the wings. If they succeed in doing so, it’s anyone’s game.
Prediction
Roosters by 2.
9:08pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:08pm | ! Report
6′ – Wallace gives away the penalty and the Roosters have a great chance to make some metres off the kick and go on the attack.
TITANS 0
ROOSTERS 0
9:07pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:07pm | ! Report
5′ – The Titans get the ball off their own kick on the fifth tackle but can’t capitalise as a forward pass is called. Hayne isn’t too happy with the decision.
TITANS 0
ROOSTERS 0
9:05pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:05pm | ! Report
4′ – Knock-on by the Roosters, and the Titans have the scrum feed from just inside their own half.
TITANS 0
ROOSTERS 0
9:03pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:03pm | ! Report
2′ – Both sides completing sets early on, Titans showing some positive kicking early on but the Roosters able to stay calm and deal with the high ball.
TITANS 0
ROOSTERS 0
9:01pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:01pm | ! Report
0′ – Titans kick-off to get this game underway.
TITANS 0
ROOSTERS 0
9:00pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:00pm | ! Report
The Roosters are on the field, the Titans are making their way out onto the pitch.
9:00pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:00pm | ! Report
It was a stunning ending at North Queensland, can this game produce the goods as well?
8:51pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:51pm | ! Report
We are about 10 from kick-off, but join me on my live blog of the Cowboys versus the Raiders, where the game has just gone to golden point!
8:50pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:50pm | ! Report
Gold Coast Titans host the Sydney Roosters
8:50pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:50pm | ! Report
Welcome to The Roar for another NRL live blog!