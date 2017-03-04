 

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

Isaac Nowroozi Roar Guru

By , Isaac Nowroozi is a Roar Guru

    LIVE SCORES

    Titans vs Roosters

    NRL, 4 March, 2017
    Cbus Super Stadium
    0:00 - Titans 0, Roosters 0
    Titans   Roosters
    0 LIVE SCORE 0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Gavin Badger
    Touch judges: Michael Wise & Belinda Sleeman
    Video Referee: Ben Galea

    The Gold Coast Titans are looking to build on a positive 2016 campaign when they host the Sydney Roosters, who need to bounce back from a disastrous campaign last year. Join The Roar from 9pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

    Despite playing surprisingly well in 2016, there are major question marks over the Titans’ chances in 2017.

    The loss of Nathan Peats doesn’t help, the injured hooker could miss at least five weeks, however, having won eight of their last 13 games against the Roosters, the Titans will be confident they can surprise doubters for the second year in a row.

    Gold Coast initially opened up as favourites here, however in the past few weeks Sydney became the most backed team to make the eight and lift the premiership.

    The Chooks travel to Queensland looking to erase a disappointing 2016 campaign from their minds.

    Their story was the opposite of that of the Gold Coast, proving underwhelming despite being premiership favourites early on.

    The Roosters’ forward pack is one of the strongest in the competition, and in attack they can cause problems all over the park, especially down the right-hand side with Blake Ferguson.

    The Titans are strong in the centre, however they need to be careful not get exposed down the wings. If they succeed in doing so, it’s anyone’s game.

    Prediction
    Roosters by 2.

