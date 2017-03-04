Highlanders vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Rebels embarrass Barrett with a charge down from right in front

The Highlanders and Crusaders clash at Dunedin in a tantalising New Zealand conference battle in Round 2 with the two sides coming off differing results to start their seasons. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT).

In what is shaping up to be an insanely tight New Zealand conference battle for finals spots this year as it was last season, this bumper collision between two of Super Rugby’s powerhouses is vital for both sides.

The Crusaders snuck past a valiant Brumbies outfit last week at home, holding on late in the game for a 17-13 win to start their 2017 campaign.

While less than convincing at home with what was perceived to be a much better side than their opponents, they can still be pleased with the result because it’s more than the Highlanders are working with.

The Highlanders tasted defeat to kick off the new season last week, letting in three tries to zero in a nine-point defeat at home to the Chiefs.

While the boot of Lima Sopoaga kept the Highlanders in it, they showed a lot of rust in offence and simply weren’t able to break the advantage line regularly and threaten the Crusaders defence, a point they will be looking to improve on this week.

The Crusaders carry a superior historical record into the contest, having won 19 and lost just 10 against the Highlanders, but for what it’s worth, the Landers have won the last two.

Including their only meeting last year at this same venue, where the Highlanders put 34 points past the Crusaders in a massive win amongst a tight finals race.

Both sides are coming off performances that fell short of the mark and have plenty to improve on for the rest of the season.

Team News

The Highlanders have had a change of guard for this week following an injury to regular skipper Ben Smith who has been ruled out with concussion issues. Elliot Dixon has been brought into the starting line-up in his stead and also given the captaincy.

Richard Buckman is one of two other changes to the starting line-up, slotting into fullback to replace Ben Smith who is also having concussion troubles.

Siosuia Halanukonuka has also been called into tight head prop in favour of Siate Tokolahi as well.

For the Crusaders, five-eight Richie Mo’unga has been ruled out after the discovery of a broken bone in his left hand after last week’s win and he will be replaced by Mitchell Hunt.

David Havili has been put in at fullback in place of Israel Dagg who has just been shuffled across to the right wing instead.

In the forwards, Matt Todd will come back into flanker, pushing Jed Brown onto the bench, while Ben Funnell also goes to the reserves to make room for Codie Taylor at hooker.

Prediction

While the Crusaders didn’t look perfect last week, they still ground out a win in tough conditions and showed off plenty of strength defensively.

On that note, the Highlanders struggled in attack big time last week, so coming up against a strong defensive outfit could bare some bad news for them on the scoreboard.

Crusaders to win by 9