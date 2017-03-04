India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 1

The M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore will be the setting on Saturday, March 4 as India take on Australia in the second Test of their ongoing four-match series. Follow the live scores and blog of the first day of this second Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.

The hosts are trailing in the series after having lost the opening Test to the Australians in Pune. The wicket looked turned and spat even on the first day and Australia went on to win an important toss and elected to bat first.

A pair of 60s from Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc saw them post 260 runs in the first innings as Umesh Yadav stood out with four wickets to his name.

The Indians were underwhelming in their first innings as they were bowled out for 105 runs. Lokesh Rahul scored more than half of those runs with a valiant effort of 64 runs as the rest of the Indian batsmen flattered to deceive.

Steve O’Keefe had a field day with six wickets to his name on the occasion as the final seven Indian wickets fells in the space of just 11 runs.

Australian captain Steve Smith laid down the gauntlet with a gutsy ton in the second innings with Renshaw, Mitchell Marsh and Starc also making handy contributions. India’s spinners claimed eight of the wickets on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin leading the way with four scalps.

Chasing an improbable 441 runs to win the match in the final innings, India were dismissed for just 107 runs by the opposition. O’Keefe plundered six wickets once again while Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets.

On a pitch that was designed for an assault by India’s spinners, it was their batsmen who failed to come to grips with Lyon and O’Keefe. O’Keefe grabbed a stunning six for 35 in both the innings to trigger a mighty Indian fall.

Australia’s batsmen showed better application against spinners compared to their Indian counterparts and that was where the fate of the match was decided.

Going into this upcoming contest, one can rest assured that the pitch at Bangalore will not be remotely similar to the surface that was used in Pune. One reason could be the way it evened things up between the two spinners but more vitally, the BCCI wouldn’t want to risk another sanction from the ICC.

Traditionally, the surface at the Chinnaswamy is a good wicket to bat on. Smith will be a key player for the visitors after posting a hundred in the last game while India will look to Virat Kohli to inspire them to victory.

Follow this first day’s play of the India-Australia second Test on Saturday from 3pm (AEDT).