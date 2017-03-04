India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 1

The M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore will be the setting on Saturday, March 4 as India take on Australia in the second Test of their ongoing four-match series. Follow the live scores and blog of the first day of this second Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
The hosts are trailing in the series after having lost the opening Test to the Australians in Pune. The wicket looked turned and spat even on the first day and Australia went on to win an important toss and elected to bat first.
A pair of 60s from Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc saw them post 260 runs in the first innings as Umesh Yadav stood out with four wickets to his name.
The Indians were underwhelming in their first innings as they were bowled out for 105 runs. Lokesh Rahul scored more than half of those runs with a valiant effort of 64 runs as the rest of the Indian batsmen flattered to deceive.
Steve O’Keefe had a field day with six wickets to his name on the occasion as the final seven Indian wickets fells in the space of just 11 runs.
Australian captain Steve Smith laid down the gauntlet with a gutsy ton in the second innings with Renshaw, Mitchell Marsh and Starc also making handy contributions. India’s spinners claimed eight of the wickets on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin leading the way with four scalps.
Chasing an improbable 441 runs to win the match in the final innings, India were dismissed for just 107 runs by the opposition. O’Keefe plundered six wickets once again while Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets.
On a pitch that was designed for an assault by India’s spinners, it was their batsmen who failed to come to grips with Lyon and O’Keefe. O’Keefe grabbed a stunning six for 35 in both the innings to trigger a mighty Indian fall.
Australia’s batsmen showed better application against spinners compared to their Indian counterparts and that was where the fate of the match was decided.
Going into this upcoming contest, one can rest assured that the pitch at Bangalore will not be remotely similar to the surface that was used in Pune. One reason could be the way it evened things up between the two spinners but more vitally, the BCCI wouldn’t want to risk another sanction from the ICC.
Traditionally, the surface at the Chinnaswamy is a good wicket to bat on. Smith will be a key player for the visitors after posting a hundred in the last game while India will look to Virat Kohli to inspire them to victory.
Follow this first day’s play of the India-Australia second Test on Saturday from 3pm (AEDT).
3:03pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:03pm | ! Report
We were all set to start before the sight-screen starts to give problems. Rather, people around the sight-screen…
…and when we do get away, Rahul leans into a half-volley from Starc and crashes it through the covers for a four.
0/4 in 0.1
3:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:01pm | ! Report
India 2 for 356 at stumps.
3:01pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:01pm | ! Report
Here we go then, the two openers, Abhinav Mukund and KL Rahul are out in the middle.
Mukund is making a comeback after having played in a series in England. Was the highest scorer in Ranji Trophy.
Rahul needs a start. He can get them, the big ones, once he gets a start.
2:56pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:56pm | ! Report
The two playing XIs:
India:
Mukund, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Nair, Saha, Ashwin, Jadeja, Umesh, Ishant
Australia:
Warner, Renshaw, Smith, Shaun M, Handscomb, Mitchell M, Wade, O’Keefe, Lyon, Starc, Hazlewood
2:52pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:52pm | ! Report
Here’s something interesting. In fact, cheeky.
Vijay had also come in for a press conference. India not wanting to reveal their hand till just at the toss.
2:49pm
Harry said | 2:49pm | ! Report
Brave decision by the Indians to run the risk of facing Mitchell Marsh in the 1st session. Seriously though, hopefully there is a bit of grass on the wicket, seems to be.
2:52pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:52pm | ! Report
Cue to a five-fer for Marsh.
2:43pm
Hammertime said | 2:43pm | ! Report
Raining in Sydney. Golf cancelled but a bottle of pinot and the hope of a great days cricket will ease the pain. Please god let us start well!