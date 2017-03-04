Inglis out for six months of NRL

South Sydney captain Greg Inglis is expected to miss up to six months of rugby league after injuring his knee in the Rabbitohs’ NRL season opener on Friday.

Inglis suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the 34-18 loss against Wests Tigers, and scans on Saturday have revealed the fullback has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Despite the early incident, Inglis remained on the field at ANZ Stadium on Friday, receiving regular attention from trainers.

But he struggled for any fluidity with his movement and shifted over to play on the wing.

The Rabbitohs on Friday defended the decision to allow the Australian and Queensland star to continue playing, and said on Saturday that the injury didn’t occur as a result of Inglis persisting.

“The injury occurred in the first instance in the match, not as a consequence of Greg playing on further,” said Rabbitohs general manager of football, Shane Richardson.

“Our medical staff further examined the injury at the half time break and they felt the knee was stable, and they along with the Head Coach and Greg himself agreed that he would go on and play in the second half.

“I, along with the rest of our Club, have the greatest of confidence in our medical and coaching staff to make the best possible decisions about our players’ wellbeing.

“We have the quality of squad to continue our quest throughout the season and Greg, as our captain and senior leader, will continue to play a significant role throughout the year.”