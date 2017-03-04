Inglis out for six months of NRL

South Sydney captain Greg Inglis is expected to miss up to six months of rugby league after injuring his knee in the Rabbitohs’ NRL season opener on Friday.
Inglis suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the 34-18 loss against Wests Tigers, and scans on Saturday have revealed the fullback has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Despite the early incident, Inglis remained on the field at ANZ Stadium on Friday, receiving regular attention from trainers.
But he struggled for any fluidity with his movement and shifted over to play on the wing.
The Rabbitohs on Friday defended the decision to allow the Australian and Queensland star to continue playing, and said on Saturday that the injury didn’t occur as a result of Inglis persisting.
“The injury occurred in the first instance in the match, not as a consequence of Greg playing on further,” said Rabbitohs general manager of football, Shane Richardson.
“Our medical staff further examined the injury at the half time break and they felt the knee was stable, and they along with the Head Coach and Greg himself agreed that he would go on and play in the second half.
“I, along with the rest of our Club, have the greatest of confidence in our medical and coaching staff to make the best possible decisions about our players’ wellbeing.
“We have the quality of squad to continue our quest throughout the season and Greg, as our captain and senior leader, will continue to play a significant role throughout the year.”
March 4th 2017 @ 12:33pm
KingCowboy said | March 4th 2017 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
That really does suck. Hate it when any great player goes down. Hopefully he comes back as the player he was. Souths are in big trouble now. Can almost put a line through them for the semi finals.
March 4th 2017 @ 12:53pm
SSTID_1970 said | March 4th 2017 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
I am a huge fan of Madge and support him to the hilt in most things… but last night’s decision was indefensible! Anyone who follows the game, who has played the game and has any genuine concern for player welfare, knew that Inglis was done. He is a player who knows and has managed this injury and has played through pain and discomfort before and has played at every level of the game. So when he puts up his hand to be replaced and motions to the sideline with his hand cutting across his throat to signal he is done, that is the end of the debate for mine. He should have been replaced immediately. He should have been replaced firstly out of concern for his welfare and the risk of doing further damage but also because as a passenger in the side that was routinely targeted in defence he was a liability that Souths could not afford to carry.
I would not jump to the conclusion that now Souths cannot make the semis but at this point to be honest that concern is immaterial. There is a case for professional negligence here and the potential for Inglis to sue if he wished. It is a bad look for the club and a bad look for the game when a win/loss record becomes more important than player welfare, or as in the case of James Roberts, the image of the game and its position against violence against women. There has to be accountability for these decisions and this situation she never be repeated. This is a real black eye for a proud club and for the game and cannot be swept under the carpet like James Roberts’ alleged assault.
March 4th 2017 @ 12:56pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | March 4th 2017 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
There goes the season!
March 4th 2017 @ 1:07pm
SSTID_1970 said | March 4th 2017 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
Just watch, Braiden Burns and Robert Jennings will become a big part of Souths backline going forward (Burns would be a gun at FB but should not be rushed). No need to hit that panic button just one game into a new season. Admittedly, both Burns and Jennings combined don’t equal what Inglis brings to the team but his knee was dodgy, everyone knew it. Just like Billy Slater’s shoulder is gone and he keeps dragging out the inevitable, it was the elephant in the room.
Souths have a lot to look at after this, not least of which is how they handled this whole affair. They also have to look players who just aren’t cutting it and need to be moved on. Kelly (as I feared) is no solution to Reynolds absence. Souths would have done better with Sutton at 5/8 and Walker at HB. Even Cook playing HB and Farah handling the long kicking game would have been a better solution. Goodwin (despite his 3 try haul) is to slow and lacking agility and acceleration to play in the outside backs any longer. There are a lot of changes that need to be considered but Souths still have the players at the club who can turn this around. Adam Reynolds in particular will make a massive difference when he returns. Write the Bunnies off at your peril.
March 4th 2017 @ 1:03pm
Wolly said | March 4th 2017 @ 1:03pm | ! Report
Wow even as an easts supporter I can’t help but feel for souths fans.
You’ve got to wonder if the injury was exacerbated by keeping Inglis out there for so long. It really should be looked in to, I would be fuming if that was my team. Disappointing that in 2017 player welfare still hasn’t become a top priority.
March 4th 2017 @ 1:19pm
Haz said | March 4th 2017 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
FFS!!! Well, NSW just got a leg up. Here’s hoping he gets back in time for the world Cup.
March 4th 2017 @ 1:19pm
Silvertail47 said | March 4th 2017 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
I hope Madge gets sacked so Manly can snag him ,
March 4th 2017 @ 1:28pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | March 4th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Snag him – cut him into slabs of steak – as long as he chooses to stay the frozen lump that he is. Later we can defrost him and whip him on a barbecue.
If he treats his players like a piece of meat, then he should expect the same in return.
March 4th 2017 @ 1:29pm
SSTID_1970 said | March 4th 2017 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
“I hope Madge gets sacked so Manly can snag him ,”
Trust me, things aren’t THAT desperate! And neither is Madge… Bahahahahahahaha
A Madge burger? Sounds like a McDonalds promotion. Just a light fuzz on top of the bun and the meat underneath is under a lot of pressure! LOL