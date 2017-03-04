Lions vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs travel to Johannesburg to play the Lions for Round 2 of Super Rugby. Join The Roar from 12 midnight (AEDT) for all the action.

Both sides recorded first up wins in Round 1, the Lions scraping by away against the Cheetahs, while the Waratahs squeaked through at home in a scrappy encounter against the Force.

Both sides like to play with width, so expect a fast, flowing match, with quality attack off front-foot ball.

The Tahs’ exciting centre combination, Irae Simone and Israel Folau, ought to have plenty of opportunities to show their wares, although they will be tested defensively by the straight and hard-running Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

The Lions are well known for their ability on the counter, so the pressure will be on Nick Phipps and Bryce Hegarty to ensure the Waratahs’ kicking game is precise, which means they must allow for the adjustment required playing at altitude.

The Lions also have some serious impact to be introduced from the bench, with Springboks Malcolm Marx and Francois de Klerk waiting to be injected into the match, so the Waratahs can expect the hosts to run at them for the full 80 minutes.

If the Lions get an early jump on the scoreboard, the Waratahs could be chasing shadows all day.

Prediction

The Lions will have too much in the tank and on the bench for the Waratahs to keep up at altitude.

Lions by 12.

Join The Roar for this exciting clash, and add your thoughts in the comments below.