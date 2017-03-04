Why did Michael Maguire keep an injured Greg Inglis on the park?

Punch on results in first sin bin of 2017

Greg Inglis is a mighty important cog in the South Sydney machinery, but never on one leg.

He set up the first try last night for winger Bryson Cummins early in the Wests Tigers clash, but soon after fell awkwardly and was in obvious strife for the rest of the session, limping over for a try on half time.

But by then the roaring Wests Tigers had called game, set, and match leading 18-8, and in full control.

Why did Inglis stay on the field for the first half, and an even bigger question, why did he take the field for the second?

Courage is one thing, insanity is another.

For years Inglis has been troubled by a chronic right knee, but last night it was his left.

It remains to be seen how long Inglis will be sidelined, with Michael Maguire having to look in the mirror answering why?

Storm coach Craig Bellamy was the opposite with his best-in-the-world prop Jesse Bromwich.

Just ten minutes into the game against the Bulldogs, he dislocated his thumb with the bone protruding through the skin.

Bellamy dragged Bromwich immediately, with no idea how long he’ll be sidelined.

Champion fullback Billy Slater, who hasn’t played a game since March last year after damaging his chronic shoulder problem, has yet to return as well.

“He’ll be back sooner than later,” said Bellamy, “but he still needs more work and that could take two-three weeks, even five-six”.

Of the three winners so far in the opening round, the Wests Tigers. Storm, and Broncos were outstanding in that order.

Tigers skipper Aaron Woods put his hand up to lead the NSW Origin side with Paul Gallen retired from rep football.

Woods is a far more inspirational leader than his predecessor Robbie Farah who he blotted out last night in his first competition run for the Rabbitohs.

Woods was awesome, and those around him had a picnic with his ability to offload under pressure of three or four defenders.

The Tiger forwards gave James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses, and Luke Brooks plenty of room to strut their exciting stuff adding up to 1657 run metres compared to the Rabbitohs 1370.

No wonder the Tigers scored six tries to a scattered four in the 34-18 demolition job, despite the atrocious conditions.

The Storm beat the Bulldogs 12-6 in the lowest score of the three games, but there were times when the rain was so hard, it was almost impossible to pick out the players.

Even television cameras, so adept at compensating for putrid weather, couldn’t cope.

Yet both sides played as if the conditions were ideal with snappy passing and superb support – both were a credit to rugby league.

Despite losing Bromwich early, the two usual suspects in skipper Cameron Smith and half Cooper Cronk steered the Storm home.

Do they ever have a poor game? I haven’t seen one.

The Broncos accounted for the defending premiers the Sharks 26-18, scoring four tries to three by making the most of their 53 per cent possession.

Sam Thaiday and Matt Gillette led strongly up front, and once the halves Ben Hunt and Anthony Milford click, the Broncos will be a handful.

The most exciting player so far – James Tedesco.

Ray Warren in still the king of the callers, why he’s contemplating hanging up his microphone defies description, especially with Peter Sterling and Phil Gould beside him, and Brad Fitter roaming the touchline.

But in the coverage of the first three games, Fox has Channel Nine well covered.

Fox’s dedicated channel will give the rugby league faithful a blanket coverage every hour of every day, seven days a week.

Nine can’t compete with wall-to-wall Fox coverage and their galaxy of commentators.

One thing for sure, this will be a bumper season for rugby league.