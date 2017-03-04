North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys will be looking to get their 2017 premiership off to a winning start when they host a weakened Canberra Raiders side. Join The Roar from 7pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
The Cowboys are set to put out their best team against the Raiders, however Antonio Winterstein could sit it out, the winger under an injury cloud.
However, the injury problems of North Queensland seem minuscule compared to those of Canberra, without captain Jarrod Croker, who dislocated his left knee against the Indigenous All Stars, while Kurt Baptiste and Kato Ottio are also sidelined with Achilles and ACL injuries respectively.
Canberra will sorely miss Croker’s leadership, defensive presence and goal-kicking skills.
Coming up against the likes of Matt Scott, Michael Morgan, Gavin Cooper and Justin O’Neill, who all provide dynamic scoring options in attack, the Raiders’ defensive depth will be tested.
The Green Machine’s best option is to control possession and keep North Queensland on the back foot. Allowing the momentum to go in the Cowboys’ favour could result in their weakened defence being run over, particularly with Johnathan Thurston looking to play off the back of Jason Taumalolo and exploit Canberra’s defence.
The Raiders have lost their past eight games in Townsville, prompting coach Ricky Stuart to bring his side to Queensland early to prepare in the tropical conditions.
Prediction
Canberra are the weaker side, and with the Cowboys playing at home, with a full-strength squad, and a great record against Canberra in Townsville, it’s hard to see anything other than a home side victory.
Cowboys by 14
7:36pm
7:36pm
32′ – Raiders win a penalty as they now have a chance to relieve the pressure.
COWBOYS 6
RAIDERS 6
7:34pm
7:34pm
30′ – CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Johnathon Thurston makes no mistake.
COWBOYS 6
RAIDERS 6
7:33pm
7:33pm
29′ – TRY COWBOYS
Coote finishes off a good play, as North Queensland are finally able to take advantage of the all the sets they have had so close to Canberra’s try line.
COWBOYS 4
RAIDERS 6
7:31pm
7:31pm
28′ – Another penalty given away by the Raiders. Cowboys will tap and get another set of six from 10 meters out.
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6
7:30pm
7:30pm
27′ – Cowboys are piling on the pressure. A big kick down the wing is eventually grabbed by Whitehead who is pulled out of play. North Queens get yet another set of six.
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6
7:28pm
7:28pm
25′ – Another kick into Canberra’s goal line and this time it’s Santo who gets there to ensure they don’t concede. Line dropout number two for the Raiders.
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6
7:27pm
7:27pm
23′ – Thurston puts a grubber into Canberra’s goal line, but Whitehead gets there first and hits the ball out of play for a line dropout. Cowboys will get another set.
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6
7:26pm
7:26pm
22′ – The Cowboys are putting the Raiders under more and more pressure, and it’s Canberra’s own fault for giving away so many unnecessary penalties.
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6
7:25pm
7:25pm
22′ – It’s another penalty for the Cowboys, as Leilua gives a silly foul away for hand on ball.
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6
7:24pm
7:24pm
20′ – Feldt gets the ball on the wing and he gets the ball down after diving towards the try line, but it looks tight. He took out a cameraman in the process!
NO TRY! The touch judge says he stepped out when he jumped, upon replay the touch judge was correct!
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6
7:22pm
7:22pm
19′ – Another penalty for the Cowboys, this time given away by Bateman. That’s four penalties for North Queensland.
COWBOYS 0
RAIDERS 6