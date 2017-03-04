North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

It's party time in Kogarah, as the Dragons pummel the Panthers

The North Queensland Cowboys will be looking to get their 2017 premiership off to a winning start when they host a weakened Canberra Raiders side. Join The Roar from 7pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

The Cowboys are set to put out their best team against the Raiders, however Antonio Winterstein could sit it out, the winger under an injury cloud.

However, the injury problems of North Queensland seem minuscule compared to those of Canberra, without captain Jarrod Croker, who dislocated his left knee against the Indigenous All Stars, while Kurt Baptiste and Kato Ottio are also sidelined with Achilles and ACL injuries respectively.

Canberra will sorely miss Croker’s leadership, defensive presence and goal-kicking skills.

Coming up against the likes of Matt Scott, Michael Morgan, Gavin Cooper and Justin O’Neill, who all provide dynamic scoring options in attack, the Raiders’ defensive depth will be tested.

The Green Machine’s best option is to control possession and keep North Queensland on the back foot. Allowing the momentum to go in the Cowboys’ favour could result in their weakened defence being run over, particularly with Johnathan Thurston looking to play off the back of Jason Taumalolo and exploit Canberra’s defence.

The Raiders have lost their past eight games in Townsville, prompting coach Ricky Stuart to bring his side to Queensland early to prepare in the tropical conditions.

Prediction

Canberra are the weaker side, and with the Cowboys playing at home, with a full-strength squad, and a great record against Canberra in Townsville, it’s hard to see anything other than a home side victory.

Cowboys by 14