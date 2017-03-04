St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

NRL premiership favourites the Penrith Panthers begin their season with a tough road trip to Kogarah to face the St George Illawarra Dragons. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:30pm (AEDT).

After making the semi-finals last season, most pundits are backing Penrith to secure their first premiership since 2003.

On paper, they possess a talented and powerful squad that should, at the very least, repeat their 2016 semi-final showing.

The favouritism tag however does bring with it increased pressure and expectation, which could have a negative effect if the Panthers start the season slowly.

As for the Dragons, they are once again expected to miss the top eight. With new recruit Ben Hunt still a year away from joining the Red V, the Dragons will have to once again make do with only one established half, Gareth Widdop.

Former Raiders half Josh McCrone is a solid player who offers great direction at his best, but he and Widdop will have to raise their game into the stratosphere if the Dragons are to address their point-scoring woes.

The Dragons only averaged 14 points a game last season, which simply won’t be enough to win the matches required to make the eight, let alone beat elite contenders like Penrith.

St George Illawarra however are playing at Kogarah, where they are traditionally very difficult to beat. The Panthers themselves have struggled immensely at the ground over their history, but they have won their past two matches at the ground – although their last win here was way back in 2013.

Prediction

If the home team are to cause an upset, they have to beat the Panthers via arm-wrestle, as the Dragons pack is capable of sticking with the Panthers big men.

If Penrith however do win the battle upfront, backline stars Peta Hiku, Dean Whare, Tyrone Peachey and Matt Moylan will take control and lead Penrith to victory.

Panthers by 12