Sunwolves vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This game sees the Kings travel to Singapore to play the Sunwolves. Join The Roar from 9:55pm (AEDT) for all the action as we cover this Round 2 match.

Neither side were particularly impressive last weekend, with both losing their opening round matches – in the Sunwolves case, emphatically.

Neither of these sides are expected to make any real impact on the competition, but both franchises would be eyeing this fixture as an opportunity for an elusive win.

That said, with both sides looking relatively even on paper, a great game of rugby lies in wait.

While the home side flattered to deceive last weekend, the Sunwolves will certainly take heart from their last quarter showing against the Hurricanes, where they dominated the match – albeit with the result well and truly decided – and they will look to carry that momentum into this match.

The Kings will also take heart from their performance against a side littered with Pumas. The South Africans fought hard and troubled the Jaguares, and will certainly have the belief to turn the Sunwolves over.

While this is only the second full Super season for these sides, they are still full of seasoned professionals, particularly the Sunwolves featuring such names as Sam Wykes, Ed Quirk, Willie Britz and the irrepressible Fumiaki Tanaka of Highlander fame.

Quick improvement should be expected as the season progresses.

Prediction

Pure gut feeling here, but after the embarrassment of last week, the Sunwolves will be determined to put that result well and truly in the rearview mirror.

Sunwolves by 12.

Join us for what promises to be an entertaining affair from 9:55pm (AEDT), and feel free to post your comments below.