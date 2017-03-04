Sunwolves vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This game sees the Kings travel to Singapore to play the Sunwolves. Join The Roar from 9:55pm (AEDT) for all the action as we cover this Round 2 match.
Neither side were particularly impressive last weekend, with both losing their opening round matches – in the Sunwolves case, emphatically.
Neither of these sides are expected to make any real impact on the competition, but both franchises would be eyeing this fixture as an opportunity for an elusive win.
That said, with both sides looking relatively even on paper, a great game of rugby lies in wait.
While the home side flattered to deceive last weekend, the Sunwolves will certainly take heart from their last quarter showing against the Hurricanes, where they dominated the match – albeit with the result well and truly decided – and they will look to carry that momentum into this match.
The Kings will also take heart from their performance against a side littered with Pumas. The South Africans fought hard and troubled the Jaguares, and will certainly have the belief to turn the Sunwolves over.
While this is only the second full Super season for these sides, they are still full of seasoned professionals, particularly the Sunwolves featuring such names as Sam Wykes, Ed Quirk, Willie Britz and the irrepressible Fumiaki Tanaka of Highlander fame.
Quick improvement should be expected as the season progresses.
Prediction
Pure gut feeling here, but after the embarrassment of last week, the Sunwolves will be determined to put that result well and truly in the rearview mirror.
Sunwolves by 12.
Join us for what promises to be an entertaining affair from 9:55pm (AEDT), and feel free to post your comments below.
10:38pm
Diggercane said | 10:38pm | ! Report
Another injury break, Kings having a torrid time….
10:37pm
Diggercane said | 10:37pm | ! Report
36′ Cripps, short, kings gather, kicked through, not out, Wolves counter, 40 out, Cripps to Lafaele, Horie a pop pass, Britz, running hard, up to the 22, Penalty Kings!! Holding on
SUNWOLVES 7
KINGS 17
10:36pm
Diggercane said | 10:36pm | ! Report
Checking obstruction……………..
All clear, ITS A TRY!!
Converted
SUNWOLVES 7
KINGS 17
10:35pm
Diggercane said | 10:35pm | ! Report
34′ Kings now, hot on attack, Jaer, JAER, FULL OF PACE, INSIDE THE 22, PICK AND GO, CLOETE PICKS IT UP AND RUNS STRAIGHT OVER TO SCORE FOR THE KINGS!!
Wait….TMO………………..
10:33pm
Diggercane said | 10:33pm | ! Report
31′ 22 restart, deep, Cripps kicks it back, Kings now, they look to run, 5 hort of halfway, box kick, Wolves claim, they are 10 from halfway, kicked through, kicked back, Cripps takes, spread wide, Tanaka now, box kick, Rooyen has it, up to halfway, Cronje, kicks through, marked by Cripps
SUNWOLVES 7
KINGS 10
10:30pm
Diggercane said | 10:30pm | ! Report
He strikes, its away!
SUNWOLVES 7
KINGS 10
10:30pm
Diggercane said | 10:30pm | ! Report
Cripps will have a shot, 40 out, 5 in….
10:28pm
Diggercane said | 10:28pm | ! Report
Injury stoppage…
10:28pm
Diggercane said | 10:28pm | ! Report
28′ Wolves lineout from the penalty, on the Kings 22, lost, overthrown, Kings clean up, now they lose it, Carpenter with it, Cripps, kicks ahead, holds up in the corner, Kings scramble, under pressure, Kings have it and work their way out, box kick, not out, Wolves spread, look to counter, 30 out, set in midfield, Cripps, grubbers, Kings read it, they have it past their 22, bomb, Kings knock on trying to claim, Sunwolves penalty! Offside.
SUNWOLVES 7
KINGS 10
10:25pm
Diggercane said | 10:25pm | ! Report
27′ Wolves scrum, Penalty Wolves!! Collapsing
SUNWOLVES 7
KINGS 10
10:24pm
Harry Jones said | 10:24pm | ! Report
Great game
The B division