Super Sydney shine through the rain as the Victory dissolve

Playing in sopping conditions, away from home, Kevin Muscat made a tactical decision. We have seen his Victory team press madly in games, taking advantage of Besart Berisha’s tirelessness and James Troisi’s athleticism.

We have seen his team seize control of matches in this way, ravenously relieving their opponents of the ball – often deep in the opposing half – and allowing Marco Rojas to go to work. The Victory lead the league in average possession held, and with Berisha a superb back-to-goal striker, and Troisi and Rojas able to craft superlative individual moments, they are perfectly capable of needling their way through densely set defences. The initiative, such as it is, is usually taken by them, as it was last week against Adelaide.

This was not, though, how Muscat instructed his team to play in this final Big Blue of the regular season, an affair that was strikingly devoid of the typical wracked hesitancy these big Sydney games often have.

Rather than both teams cautiously emerging from their shells, Sydney and Melbourne settled immediately into a clear push-me-pull-you groove. Melbourne sat back, placing Rojas and Jai Ingham on the shoulders of the Sydney full backs, inviting Sydney forward. Sydney, sensing the fact they were being allowed unusual ease of passage over the halfway line – unlike in the opening half an hour of their last match against Melbourne City – stepped forward and began to actuate their own attackers.

Sydney were lucky, to start with. Twice in the opening 20 minutes they should have gone behind, through counter-attacks the likes of which Muscat would have specifically envisaged his team forging in his bespoke system. Both saw Rojas escape, twirling perfectly off Michael Zullo on the right, scampering onto a lofted ball, struck from deep, and then crossing for Ingham, who had been haring down the other wing. Ingham saw Danny Vukovic save the first chance, and then hesitated on the second. Both these chances would have vindicated Muscat’s system, but Ingham greenly failed to take either, as Fahid Ben Khalfallah sat on the bench.

As the half went on, those missed opportunities began to grate on Melbourne, as Sydney – having flicked a nervous film of sweat from their brows – identified the system they were facing, noted down its limitations, and went more carefully to work. Melbourne’s game-plan was not particularly inclusive of Berisha, who, for all of his tenacity, hasn’t the pace to keep up with Rojas and Ingham’s sudden transitions.

With Melbourne still looking to play in the wingers, Brandon O’Neill made sure to move into a de facto full back role when his team was in possession, and his full backs were pushing forward. You can see here, as well as offering another passing option, O’Neill sees Zullo pushing forward, and the position he takes up removes the possibility of a sudden counter into Zullo’s vacated space.

With Melbourne sitting back, an increased amount of creative responsibility was placed on Sydney’s central midfielders, a workload Josh Brillante took on with relish. Brillante is a criminally underrated passer, and as the broadcast team highlighted his kilometres-run-per-game stats, and noted his place second on the list for fouls committed, he was dazzling the soggy crowd with a display of poise and crispness on the ball.

Within five minutes, he was splitting the Victory defenders with a single pass. Later, he was seen – alongside O’Neill – recycling possession calmly, maintaining an advanced position, often in traffic. Anyone who tries to paint Brillante and O’Neill as hoof-footed thugs, who only foul and kick and scythe in with bruising intent in doing so only betrays their ignorance of Sydney’s twin anchors; they have been wonderful, multi-faceted assets this season, both of them.

It was Brillante who was heavily involved in the opening goal, early in the second half, a strike that turned Muscat’s face a darker shade; Brillante’s lovely lofted ball, to Alex Brosque, forced a rushed Victory clearance, which was picked up by Filip Holosko, who then crossed for a yawningly open Bobo to tap home.

Sydney had finished the first half the stronger, and had got their reward in the opening throes of the second. With the Ingham misses throbbing in the mind, Berisha’s lack of involvement – combined horridly with the conditions – came clangingly into view, as he missed a sitter to equalise. Rojas, again off the shoulder of the Sydney defence, had created it, and Berisha spurned it.

The second half became very difficult to watch for the Victory fans. Sydney had huge spells where they enjoyed comfortable possession in front of the Victory box, cleanly playing it around, and fashioning chances – blood-curdling in nature, for Muscat – with regularity. This sequence, for example, must have had Muscat gulping and tugging at his moistened, branded collar. Had Rhyan Grant simply cut the ball back to Brosque, the win would have been seen out comfortably from then on. Lawrence Thomas had to intervene not long after, when the two Sydney men combined successfully again.

Troisi earned a yellow card out of pure frustration, as Sydney continued to enjoy the evening. Milos Ninkovic was sumptuous. Bobo was too. Bernie Ibini and Matt Simon added zest and speed off the bench. The saturated home crowd sang joyfully. Their team was skipping towards the premier’s plate with ease.

Muscat’s plan had worked, in those opening 20 minutes, but Sydney wised up quickly. From then on, however, the manner the Victory fell away, melting like sugar into a limpid trickle under the deluge, showed not only Muscat’s own lack of an effective Plan B, but also how immaculately assembled Sydney are, bristling with so many varied, potent ways to win. Arnie pumped his fist before the final whistle sounded, and Troisi conceded the plate in the post-match interview. They are unspeakably worthy premiers.