WATCH: Tongan player spearheads ambitious team try

It was an excellent team try but the solo effort from Tongan-born player Inoke Kupu Junior truly stole the show.

The team from the American International School of Lusaka, Zambia, passed the ball a couple times before it landed in the hands of Kupu Jr.

He did not look back as he used the open space in front of him to gain speed before encountering the opposition. His strength and size proved too much, as he viciously shoved defenders out of his path of destruction.

The heroic run attracted many opponents around him, leaving his teammate wide open for the pass.

Although Kupu’s effort was cut short, his teammate was able to complete the play as he dived in for the team try.