Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

The distance derby heads to Auckland this weekend, as the Wellington Phoenix hope to keep their finals chances alive when they host a red-hot Perth Glory. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

Last week’s win signified a fourth straight match without a loss for the Glory, who have remarkably only lost once in their last ten.

Perth have leap-frogged Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar into third position on the table and could prove a dark horse in the finals series.

The Glory did their distant rivals a favour last weekend in defeating the Wanderers in an impressive display at home. Perth have only dropped two games at home this season, making nib Stadium quite the fortress.

But Perth’s dire form away from home has been their Achilles heel, with the worst away record of the top-six teams.

As for the Phoenix, they sit just two points outside the top six after a shock win over the Roar in Brisbane, which was Wellington’s second away win of the season, which will reinvigorate the side in Auckland – their home away from home.

The last time these two sides met was back in January, when goals from Rostyn Griffiths and Adam Taggart either side of the half outgunned Roy Krishna’s early goal, sealing the points for the Glory.

However, despite the Phoenix drawing first blood in that match, the Kiwi side must be cautious of Perth’s ruthless start to matches. The Glory lead the league in goals within the first 15 minutes of play with eight so far this season.

History is also in the favour of the Glory who have come out on top in their last four meetings with the Phoenix.

In terms of team lists, Wellington are buoyed by Roly Bonevacia and Ryan Lowry making their return to the first team, replacing the suspended Jacob Tratt and the omitted James McGarry.

The other big inclusion is Gui Finkler, returning after missing the last two weeks due to paternity leave.

Perth meanwhile welcome Richard Garcia and Kosta Petratos into the side that defeated the Wanderers last week.

Prediction

There will be goals in this one, but whether they’re likely to cancel each other out.

Draw 2-2.

Will the Glory make it five on the trot, or will the spoils go to the Phoenix in their late-season surge for a finals spot? Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT).