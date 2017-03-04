Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

The distance derby heads to Auckland this weekend, as the Wellington Phoenix hope to keep their finals chances alive when they host a red-hot Perth Glory. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
Last week’s win signified a fourth straight match without a loss for the Glory, who have remarkably only lost once in their last ten.
Perth have leap-frogged Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar into third position on the table and could prove a dark horse in the finals series.
The Glory did their distant rivals a favour last weekend in defeating the Wanderers in an impressive display at home. Perth have only dropped two games at home this season, making nib Stadium quite the fortress.
But Perth’s dire form away from home has been their Achilles heel, with the worst away record of the top-six teams.
As for the Phoenix, they sit just two points outside the top six after a shock win over the Roar in Brisbane, which was Wellington’s second away win of the season, which will reinvigorate the side in Auckland – their home away from home.
The last time these two sides met was back in January, when goals from Rostyn Griffiths and Adam Taggart either side of the half outgunned Roy Krishna’s early goal, sealing the points for the Glory.
However, despite the Phoenix drawing first blood in that match, the Kiwi side must be cautious of Perth’s ruthless start to matches. The Glory lead the league in goals within the first 15 minutes of play with eight so far this season.
History is also in the favour of the Glory who have come out on top in their last four meetings with the Phoenix.
In terms of team lists, Wellington are buoyed by Roly Bonevacia and Ryan Lowry making their return to the first team, replacing the suspended Jacob Tratt and the omitted James McGarry.
The other big inclusion is Gui Finkler, returning after missing the last two weeks due to paternity leave.
Perth meanwhile welcome Richard Garcia and Kosta Petratos into the side that defeated the Wanderers last week.
Prediction
There will be goals in this one, but whether they’re likely to cancel each other out.
Draw 2-2.
Will the Glory make it five on the trot, or will the spoils go to the Phoenix in their late-season surge for a finals spot? Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT).
6:06pm
Athos Sirianos said | 6:06pm | ! Report
22′
Joseph Mills has gone down with what looks to be a hamstring injury. The physio has come on and signaled to the bench that a substitution will have to be made.
Marc Warren is the man to replace the injured Mills at left back.
Wellington – 1
Perth – 0
6:04pm
Athos Sirianos said | 6:04pm | ! Report
21′
Josh Risdon is the first play to go into the book in this distance derby after a challenge on Roy Krishna.
Wellington – 1
Perth – 0
6:03pm
Athos Sirianos said | 6:03pm | ! Report
19′
Chris Harold’s cross inside the box comes off the body of Fox and despite Keogh’s appeal for a handball it is waved away by referee Stephen Lucas.
Wellington – 1
Perth – 0
6:00pm
Athos Sirianos said | 6:00pm | ! Report
18′
Wellington playing some very entertaining football showcasing brilliant passages of play, moving the ball with lots of confidence.
Kosta Barbarouses has been electric so far in this match as has Gui Finkler in his return for the Phoenix.
Wellington – 1
Perth – 0
5:57pm
Athos Sirianos said | 5:57pm | ! Report
14′
The Phoenix are stating to take control of this match, finding acres of space in behind the defenders with Barbarouses and Krishna causing all sorts of headaches for the Glory.
The likes of Castro and Harold are yet to really make an impact in this match.
Wellington – 1
Perth – 0
5:54pm
Athos Sirianos said | 5:54pm | ! Report
12′
The Phoenix have lifted into another gear following Finklers goal, immediately and ruthlessly looking to double their lead which will very much please the home fans.
Dino Djulbic having to come to his sides rescue on two occasions there sliding in to deny the pacy Krishna and Barbarouses.
Wellington – 1
Perth – 0
5:52pm
Athos Sirianos said | 5:52pm | ! Report
GOAL
Gui Finkler marks his return for the Phoenix in the best possible way!
A great passage of play from the Phoenix with Barbarouses and Krishna linking up to set up Finkler who slots home his fourth goal in Phoenix colours.
The Phoenix draw first blood in the distance derby.
Wellington – 1
Perth – 0
5:49pm
Athos Sirianos said | 5:49pm | ! Report
7′
Both goalkeepers very busy in the opening few minutes as Glen Moss storms off his line to catch a Durante header off a Finkler cross into the box.
A very high tempo so far in this match with both sides playing very attacking football constantly looking to use their wide players to come in behind the defence.
Wellington – 0
Perth – 0
5:47pm
Athos Sirianos said | 5:47pm | ! Report
4′
What a chance for the Phoenix to get the ball rolling!
Roy Krishna looked to make it assist number five when he played through Barbarouses who would have scored had he not had his shot blocked right at the last.
A very entertaining and intense start to this match.
Wellington – 0
Perth – 0
5:45pm
Athos Sirianos said | 5:45pm | ! Report
3′
Some great end to end play early on in this match.
The Glory moving well on the counter with Adam Taggart firing a shot at Glen Moss, however failing to trouble the All White who makes a comfortable save.
Wellington – 0
Perth – 0