West Indies vs England: International cricket, 1st ODI live scores

The West Indies will be looking to use their home ground advantage and cause an upset against an England outfit needing to build form as preparations ramp up for the Champions Trophy. Join The Roar for live scores of the first ODI from 12:30am (AEDT).

England come into this tour off a punishing couple of months in India. Five Test, three ODI’s and three T20’s gave them a total of just two victories and a draw as they lost all three series.

The Test series was the worst of the lot, while they picked up a single win in each of the shorter forms. The tour will have rattled England and a month off couldn’t have come at a better time for them.

While the batting order – a strong one at that – looks settled, their bowling is less so. No David Willey or Jake Ball on this tour opens the way opens the way for Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn and Tom Curran to push their case.

The one who may be feeling a little bit of heat in the batting order is Alex Hales who hasn’t performed in the national colours for some time. He struggled in India and apart from one blazing innings, didn’t do much better in his last crack against Pakistan.

Despite that, the England batting order has some brutal hitting in it and is capable of running up a big score each time, with Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali and Jos Butler leading the charge.

For the West Indies, it’s been six months since any international cricket has been played, with the nation being thumped by Pakistan in the UAE.

They lost the Test series 2-1 and didn’t win a match across the three ODI’s and three T20’s. Simply put, it was nowhere near good enough from the struggling team, who are constantly losing players to lucrative domestic T20 contracts.

Jason Holder will once again have a big role to play as he leads the side into battle, while opener Kraigg Brathwaite will be feeling the pressure to get off to a good start every time.

The West Indies don’t have enough depth in their batting order, and for that reason it will take some incredible individual performances to keep them competitive – Brathwaite along with Devendra Bishoo who is considered one of the best limited overs bowlers in the world need to provide on a regular basis.

Prediction

The West Indies might be at home, but it would take some stunning individual performances for them to get across the line. England have more depth in all elements of the game and should start things off with a win.

England pretty comfortably.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this first ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from 12:30am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.