Adelaide clinch win over Geelong in AFL

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

Geelong youngster's tackle likely to be looked at by MRP

A young and hungry side Crows have overcome Geelong by six points in a tight, see-sawing AFL pre-season match on Sunday in Adelaide.

The Crows recorded their first victory for the year at Richmond Oval, beating the still winless Cats 1.9.7 (70) to 1.7.13 (64).

It was a tale of two halves as Geelong dominated possession in the first half, before the Crows upped their running game to come back and hold on for the win.

Without experienced ball winners Rory Sloane, Brad Crouch and Scott Thompson, the Crows’ midfield struggled to get their hands on the ball early.

But Adelaide showed renewed intensity and zip to boot five goals to none in the third term, including a trademark long bomb from captain Taylor Walker and two goals from speedster Charlie Cameron.

Utility Rory Atkins was important for the home side with three goals including one supergoal, while Matt Crouch (28 possessions) and Rory Laird (22) were prolific in the middle.

For the Cats, defender Lachie Henderson showed his class and smarts, racking up 22 possessions and dragging down 11 marks as he cut off several thrusts by the Crows.

Geelong recruit Zach Tuohy was also lively with 27 disposals and a goal while youngster Zach Guthrie, brother of fellow Cat Cameron, showed promise and strength overhead as he gathered 18 touches.

But captain Joel Selwood was fairly quiet in his first hitout for the year and Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield (11 disposals) also failed to have his usual impact.

A contentious free kick against Adelaide midfielder Dean Gore during a boundary throw in raised questions about the interpretation of the new no third man up rucking rule.

Gore had a concussion scare in the fourth quarter as trainers rushed out to him but he jogged off the field to the applause of relieved Crows fans.