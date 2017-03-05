Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows and Geelong Cats will both be eager to notch their first win of the season in the marquee matchup of Week 3 of the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:05pm AEDT.

The Cats had the upper hand both times these two sides meet in 2016 but finished only a game ahead of the fifth-placed Crows. Both teams will be looking to send a message to their opposition as they try to stake their claim in the top 4 for 2017.

The Crows had a disappointing start to the year last week with a 19-point loss to the Tigers, and big bodied midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen going down with a season-ending ACL injury.

As a result they’re not taking any chances this week with Eddie Betts, Brad Crouch, Josh Jenkins, Rory Sloane, Scott Thompson and Jake Lever all missing to get their bodies right for the season proper.

Rory Laird was a clear best-on-ground last week, looking like he will push for the All-Australian honours he narrowly missed out on last season.

Curtly Hampton also impressed on his Adelaide debut, kicking two goals and Crows fans will be hoping son of a gun Ben Jarman secures his first game for the club once the final teams are named.

The Cats have named a slightly stronger lineup with the inclusion of skipper Joel Selwood and X-factor Daniel Menzel from their after the siren loss against Hawthorn. Cam Guthrie will miss this match with a calf injury sustained in the first practice match but brother Zach Guthrie has been named after a strong debut.

Geelong will be eager to see if Zach Tuohy continues to improve with his new club after a game-high 33 touches on debut two weeks ago and Tom Stewart looks like the only rookie likely to press for a spot in the Cats 22 after a solid first game.

The dynamic Dangerwood duo (it just has a better ring than Selfield) will be on the field for the first time together this season and questions remain as to how the fallen hero will be treated on his third return to South Australia. One would think hostility would be low for just a pre-season hit-out but you just never know with Crows fans.

Even home state advantage won’t be enough to help a depleted Adelaide side overcome Geelong this weekend. The Cats should have a relatively easy win on their hands but regardless of the result, both sets of fans will be looking to go a few steps further than 2016.

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:05pm AEDT.