Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows and Geelong Cats will both be eager to notch their first win of the season in the marquee matchup of Week 3 of the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:05pm AEDT.
The Cats had the upper hand both times these two sides meet in 2016 but finished only a game ahead of the fifth-placed Crows. Both teams will be looking to send a message to their opposition as they try to stake their claim in the top 4 for 2017.
The Crows had a disappointing start to the year last week with a 19-point loss to the Tigers, and big bodied midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen going down with a season-ending ACL injury.
As a result they’re not taking any chances this week with Eddie Betts, Brad Crouch, Josh Jenkins, Rory Sloane, Scott Thompson and Jake Lever all missing to get their bodies right for the season proper.
Rory Laird was a clear best-on-ground last week, looking like he will push for the All-Australian honours he narrowly missed out on last season.
Curtly Hampton also impressed on his Adelaide debut, kicking two goals and Crows fans will be hoping son of a gun Ben Jarman secures his first game for the club once the final teams are named.
The Cats have named a slightly stronger lineup with the inclusion of skipper Joel Selwood and X-factor Daniel Menzel from their after the siren loss against Hawthorn. Cam Guthrie will miss this match with a calf injury sustained in the first practice match but brother Zach Guthrie has been named after a strong debut.
Geelong will be eager to see if Zach Tuohy continues to improve with his new club after a game-high 33 touches on debut two weeks ago and Tom Stewart looks like the only rookie likely to press for a spot in the Cats 22 after a solid first game.
The dynamic Dangerwood duo (it just has a better ring than Selfield) will be on the field for the first time together this season and questions remain as to how the fallen hero will be treated on his third return to South Australia. One would think hostility would be low for just a pre-season hit-out but you just never know with Crows fans.
Even home state advantage won’t be enough to help a depleted Adelaide side overcome Geelong this weekend. The Cats should have a relatively easy win on their hands but regardless of the result, both sets of fans will be looking to go a few steps further than 2016.
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:05pm AEDT.
3:15pm
Michael Horin said | 3:15pm | ! Report
If Rory Sloane didn’t play footy would he be a comedian or a model? I reckon he’d be elite at both.
3:20pm
Jackson the Dee Bagger said | 3:20pm | ! Report
Hes the bloke that steals ya heart day in day out. Horin, this is my first year of fantasy and im pretty nervous. My league is super serious. Im excellent at banter but lack skill. What tips do you have for me?
3:06pm
Michael Horin said | 3:06pm | ! Report
Couple things to note from the first few quarters:
Rookies Guthrie and Stewart have been impressive for Geelong, they just always manage to find young guns somehow and these two could be next in line.
As a Blues fan this pains me to say but Touhy and Henderson have been best on ground so far for the Cats, very composed across half back and often setting up the Cats attack from defence. Those two and Thurlow will more than make up for the loss of Enright in the backline for Geelong.
For Adelaide, they’re defending quite well but they need to stop the amount of inside 50’s, that should start from winning the ball in the midfield more as the Cats have a huge 227 touches so far compared to their 142.
The one thing they would be happy with is the quality of the balls coming in, the midfield pressure has meant most kicks are coming in high and almost unmarkable which has helped the defenders a lot.
Not many standouts for Adelaide but Matt Crouch has been impressive in the middle with 15 touches, he’ll look to step out of his brothers shadows in 2017 and try to make a name for himself. Smith and Laird both showing the class we have come to expect from the young half backs.
3:01pm
Michael Horin said | 3:01pm | ! Report
There’s the half time siren in what has been quite an entertaining game so far, starting to look like a real footy match rather than just two teams having a kick around.
Half Time Scores:
Adelaide: 1.4.0 – 33
Geelong: 1.4.8 – 41
3:06pm
I dont like cricket said | 3:06pm | ! Report
How can the cats think its alright to wear tops and not singlets? Thoughts, feeling and concerns plz
3:07pm
Noam Mileikowski said | 3:07pm | ! Report
Go crows. Boo cats
2:58pm
Michael Horin said | 2:58pm | ! Report
Otten with a calm, easy kick inside 50 to an absurdly wide open Tex Walker, the moustache man slots it with his usual class and style.
Adelaide: 1.4.0 – 33
Geelong: 1.4.8 – 41
2 minutes left in the half.
2:57pm
Michael Horin said | 2:57pm | ! Report
New recruit Zach Tuohy comes inside 50 and slots a lovely goal, what a beautiful kicking style the Irishman has. He’s having a ball running back to defence high fiving everyone on the way, he’ll be a great pick up for the Cats, probably best on ground so far.
Adelaide: 1.3.0 – 27
Geelong: 1.4.8 – 41
3 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
2:55pm
Michael Horin said | 2:55pm | ! Report
Not sure if foxfooty have a specific Dangerfield cam or he’s just on the screen at all times, that bloke is everywhere. Went down to the shops at quarter time and he was there too, the man never stops running.
2:54pm
Michael Horin said | 2:54pm | ! Report
3 points in a row as Mitch Duncan sprays on to the right hand side.
1 player that has impressed me so far is Zach Guthrie, 10 touches, 5 marks and a whole heap of composure and pressure, looks like a good pick up for Geelong.
2:53pm
Michael Horin said | 2:53pm | ! Report
Cockatoo with a bit of Jackie Chan in mid-air and the ball flies into the post, that one would’ve been nice.
2:52pm
Michael Horin said | 2:52pm | ! Report
The TOMAHAWK flies from behind and takes a good mark 25 out in the pocket. Kick was always going to the left and it’s another wasted opportunity for the Cats.
Adelaide: 1.3.0 – 27
Geelong: 1.3.6 – 33
6 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
2:51pm
Michael Horin said | 2:51pm | ! Report
Menzel of the man bun variety (Troy) finally showing something as he sends the ball inside 50, runs hard and marks 30m out on not much of an angle. Slots a nice goal to steady the game up, Crows putting up a good fight.
Adelaide: 1.3.0 – 27
Geelong: 1.3.5 – 32
7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.