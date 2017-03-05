Australia lose women’s Sevens final to NZ

The Crusaders pull off the great escape in Dunedin

Australia have finished second at the women’s rugby sevens world series event in Las Vegas, again being undone by New Zealand at the final hurdle.

New Zealand won the decider 28-5 on Sunday (AEDT), running in four tries to Australia’s one.

It is the third time in three events on the 2016/17 women’s world series Australia have been beaten by New Zealand in their final game, having lost the tournament decider 17-5 in Dubai and the bronze-medal game 19-0 in Sydney.

Mahalia Murphy scored Australia’s only try in the final in Las Vegas, but it came after New Zealand had already extended their 14-0 half-time lead to 28-0.

Australia beat New Zealand 24-17 to win the women’s sevens gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, but have struggled against the Kiwis since.

The Black Ferns had earlier downed Australia 21-14 to top their pool.

The next event on the women’s world series is in Kitakyushu, Japan, on April 22 and 23.