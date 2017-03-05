Australia’s Sevens teams progress in Vegas

The Beast shows incredible strength to save his teammate twice

The Crusaders pull off the great escape in Dunedin

Heartbreak as Sharks pip Brumbies after the siren

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Australia will play New Zealand in the final of the Las Vegas women’s rugby sevens tournament after New Zealand accounted for the United States 12-7 in a tight semi-final on Sunday (AEDT).

The Australians secured their spot in the final with a 26-17 semi-final win over Canada, as Ellia Green and Emma Tonegato both scored doubles in a free-flowing game.

The Black Ferns battled back from a 7-5 half-time deficit, with Michaela Blyde showing superb footwork down the right before scoring to keep the Kiwis in touch after Kristen Thomas had crossed early for the home team.

Tyla Nathan-Wong converted Niall Williams’ second-half try, with the New Zealanders then defending their narrow lead grimly to secure the win.

The Black Ferns had earlier downed Olympic champions Australia 21-14 to top their pool.

Portia Woodman scored twice to power the Kiwis ahead 14-0 before Australia levelled the scores midway through the second half.

Blyde then scored the decisive try to ensure New Zealand made it three wins from three pool matches after first-up wins over Brazil and England.

In the men’s competition, Australia lost their opening match of the day and last in the pool stage 24-17 against Fiji.

The result secured top spot in pool D for Fiji, while Australia also qualified for the quarter-finals, finishing second in the pool.