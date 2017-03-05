Cheetahs vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Bulls travel to Bloemfontein to play the Cheetahs for this Round 2 match. Join The Roar from 4:30am (AEDT) for all the action.
Both these sides suffered first-round losses, the Bulls going down to the Stormers in Cape Town and the Cheetahs losing out to the Lions at home, making this an important match to keep up with the early pace of the competition.
It is particularly important for the Cheetahs to secure a victory today as two home losses to begin the season will make it very hard for the franchise to recover.
The Bulls will be highly motivated to start strongly today after a poor first half showing against the Stormers last weekend.
While it would be reasonable to expect a typical, confrontational South African derby, both these sides enjoy attacking with ball in hand and have plenty of pace to showcase.
A notable advantage for the Bulls is their halves, with internationals Rudy Paige and Handre Pollard. Pollard, in particular, showed his skills in the second half at Newlands last week, trying in vain to lift his team back into that match, and will be a dangerous proposition.
Match ups to keep an eye on include at blindside, where Teboho Mohoje lines up against Jaques Potgieter – two opposing styles going head to head – while the battle out wide between Raymond Rhule and Travis Ismaiel should be one to savour.
Prediction
There’s oo much power and skill in the Bulls line-up to ignore.
Bulls by 12
Join The Roar as we cover the final match of Round 2
4:43am
Diggercane said | 4:43am | ! Report
Zeilinga converts
CHEETAHS 14
BULLS 5
4:42am
Diggercane said | 4:42am | ! Report
10′ Cheetahs scrum, 10 out midfield, won, Schoeman off the back, slow ball, wide, poor pass, Bulls knock on, lucky for the Cheetahs, Zeilinga taken on the 22, Jaarsfeld, Rhule a run, NCHE THROUGH, JUST SCRAGGED, OFF TO MAHOJE………………TRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!! HE SPINS AROUND THE COVER TACKLE TO SCORE BY THE POSTS!!
CHEETAHS 12
BULLS 5
4:40am
Diggercane said | 4:40am | ! Report
9′ Blommetjies, deep, Bulls take, Jenkins knocks on!
CHEETAHS 7
BULLS 5
4:39am
Diggercane said | 4:39am | ! Report
Pollard cannot convert
4:39am
Diggercane said | 4:39am | ! Report
6′ Bulls scrum, on the Cheetahs 10m, in now, big shove from the Bulls, will be reset, freekick Bulls! Early engage,
Bulls tap and go, shifted, Paige, LOVELY DELAYED POP PASS TO JENKINS WHO WILL STREAK AWAY TO SCORE UNTOUCHED!! BULLS STRIKE RIGHT BACK!
CHEETAHS 7
BULLS 5
4:36am
Diggercane said | 4:36am | ! Report
5′ Pollard, deep, Cheetahs take, they run it out, Meyer chips, Cheetahs knock trying to regather!
CHEETAHS 7
BULLS 0
4:35am
Diggercane said | 4:35am | ! Report
2′ Cheetahs lineout, 15 out, won, they maul, messy, down now, pick through the middle, set midfield, lost, Bulls kick, Rhule has it, on halfway, one out runners, still on halfway, spread, great passing, Schoeman carries into the 22, Cheetahs hot, SWART, BURTS THROUGH, STUMBLES GETS UP AND SLAMS IT DOWN!! CHEETAHS OFF TO A FLYER!!!
Converted
CHEETAHS 7
BULLS 0
4:32am
Diggercane said | 4:32am | ! Report
1′ Bulls lineout, Cheetahs 10m line, won, try to maul, down, turnover, Cheetahs spread, over halfway, grubbered through, chase on, Bulls take it into touch!
CHEETAHS 0
BULLS 0
4:31am
Diggercane said | 4:31am | ! Report
0′ Pollard, deep, Bloomitjes takes, Zeilinga clears to touch.
CHEETAHS 0
BULLS 0
4:29am
Diggercane said | 4:29am | ! Report
Cheetahs running right to left with the Bulls to kick off!!
Here we go!
CHEETAHS 0
BULLS 0
4:29am
Diggercane said | 4:29am | ! Report
Home side on their way!
CHEETAHS 0
BULLS 0