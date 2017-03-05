 

Cheetahs vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

    Cheetahs vs Bulls

    Super Rugby, 5 March, 2017
    Toyota Stadium
    11:00 - Cheetahs 14, Bulls 5
    Cheetahs   Bulls
    14 LIVE SCORE 5
    2 TRIES 1
    2 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Shuhei Kubo
    Touch judges: AJ Jacobs & Lourens van der Merwe
    TMO: Marius Jonker

    The Bulls travel to Bloemfontein to play the Cheetahs for this Round 2 match. Join The Roar from 4:30am (AEDT) for all the action.

    Both these sides suffered first-round losses, the Bulls going down to the Stormers in Cape Town and the Cheetahs losing out to the Lions at home, making this an important match to keep up with the early pace of the competition.

    It is particularly important for the Cheetahs to secure a victory today as two home losses to begin the season will make it very hard for the franchise to recover.

    The Bulls will be highly motivated to start strongly today after a poor first half showing against the Stormers last weekend.

    While it would be reasonable to expect a typical, confrontational South African derby, both these sides enjoy attacking with ball in hand and have plenty of pace to showcase.

    A notable advantage for the Bulls is their halves, with internationals Rudy Paige and Handre Pollard. Pollard, in particular, showed his skills in the second half at Newlands last week, trying in vain to lift his team back into that match, and will be a dangerous proposition.

    Match ups to keep an eye on include at blindside, where Teboho Mohoje lines up against Jaques Potgieter – two opposing styles going head to head – while the battle out wide between Raymond Rhule and Travis Ismaiel should be one to savour.

    Prediction
    There’s oo much power and skill in the Bulls line-up to ignore.

    Bulls by 12

    Join The Roar as we cover the final match of Round 2, and don’t forget to share your thoughts below!

