The Chopping Block 2017 NRL season ladder: Top four

So we come to the pointy end of proceedings – who will make up the NRL’s top four for season 2017?

4. Canberra Raiders

We couldn’t work out where to place the Warriors or Raiders, as both sides are capable of running anywhere between first and 14th.

Anyway, we went all Captain Risky and threw both into the top four.

The Raiders have some massive units and should grow from last year’s excellent season, but the pressure will get to the side now they’re under greater expectation. Also, these halves are a potential weakness, as they’re too similar.

Rake Josh Hodgson does a lot of organising, as the 6 and 7 are more ball runners than playmakers, so sides will place a large target on the tough Pommy No.9.

Ricky Stewart has also taken the massive forward rotation too far, after gaining giant Junior Paulo in mid-season 2016, and now adding similar-sized manchild Dave Taylor.’Sticky’ was a Queanbeyan White before switching codes to rugby league, and we are concerned he is getting his codes mixed up and planning for pushover tries.

Player to watch: Joey Leilua – ‘BJ’ had a breakout season for the Raiders after showing promise in previous spells with the Chooks and Knights. In 2017 we’ll see if he can add consistency on a permanent basis and gain a deserved call up to State of Origin. The guy is a beast in attack, reminiscent of a young Justin Hodges in fighting for metres, doing the fish out of water, and getting his side plenty of relieving penalties coming out of their own end.

3. New Zealand Warriors

As huge fans of the late great Rex Mossop’s controversy corner, we have the Worriers at three, even withstanding they are the hardest side to tip in any sporting code ever!

The only side that can consistently lose by 13-plus when pre-game they are installed as $1.25 favourites, can the Warriors finally show some steel to go with their attack, which on its day can prove unstoppable?

We have put our necks on the chopping block but if – and it’s a big if – they keep their spine together for most of the season, the potential is there to give the comp a shake.

Young, hungry forwards like Albert Vete, Sam Lisone and future superstar Bunty Afoa are ready to be led around the park by the talented Kieran Foran.

(We did have an alternate copy, with the Warriors placed 13th, but after a chat with a staunch Warriors fan at a local Waitangi Day gathering, we were convinced to run with this version to avoid being mowed down by his Harley on our annual walk to collect fan mail from our PO Box.)

Player to watch: Erin Clark. We have already name dropped Bunty Bear, but we like the look of young Clark as Issac Luke’s back-up rake. Has a great pass, some bulk and hits hard. Being an ex-half in the lower grades also helps, and he looks an upgrade on Jazz Tevaga and Nathaniel Roache, who is more suited as a utility back.

2. North Queensland Cowboys

With Johnathan Thurston in the twilight of his career, he will play out of his skin and carry his side to potential premiership glory in 2017. If the Cows can put politics aside and start young Kalyn Ponga, or have him play the same sort of role Michael Morgan once played, they will be dangerous, particularly in the final quarter of a game on a muggy Townsville night.

The loss of James Tamou is huge but he didn’t play at his best last season and in Coen Hess and other youngsters, the future forward stocks like bright.

Player to watch: Javid Bowen. How hasn’t this kid displaced the human giraffe, Kane Linnett, in the Cowboys back-line? Linnett is solid but looks to be in decline. Bowen looks a real star of the future and the Cowboys need to inject some younger guys to get the forward pack on the front foot. They could do no wrong having both Bowen and Ponga in their starting side.

1. Penrith Panthers

We originally had the Choc Soldiers as a top-eight cert, then had a look at players out injured and due to come back, both international wingers, two Kiwi centres returning on the flanks, and forward depth some sides would only dream of, and it was hard to find any weakness in this side from 1-17.

They have one of a hell or a roster assembled and one wonders how all this cattle fits under the cap. They need to strike this year, as once the young talent are off contract, it will be hard to keep all of the top squad.

If they play close to their full potential, the Mountain Men will be hard to catch in the logjam of sides to have a crack at the minor premiership.

The weaknesses are maybe the coach – though we often wonder if the big cheese at Pantherland is the real coach – as well as the side’s youth and lack of experience in the big games.

Player to watch: Te Maire Martin. Prior to Nathan Cleary proving a revelation, this kid had quite the debut against the Broncos, showing poise and maturity beyond his years. If he comes back with the same confidence and clicks with his halves partner, the ex-Wests Tiger young gun could lead the Panthers to glory in 2017.