Concussed Foley ruled out of Waratahs tour

The NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby troubles have deepened with star playmaker Bernard Foley sent home from South Africa with continuing concussion symptoms.

The Wallabies five-eighth suffered a head knock in a pre-season trial against the Highlanders and has missed the opening two rounds of the competition.

“The best thing for him right now is to return to Sydney and he’s going to see a neurologist and have some more tests and hopefully that will send him on the right course to improve,” said Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson.