 

Concussed Foley ruled out of Waratahs tour

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby troubles have deepened with star playmaker Bernard Foley sent home from South Africa with continuing concussion symptoms.

    The Wallabies five-eighth suffered a head knock in a pre-season trial against the Highlanders and has missed the opening two rounds of the competition.

    “The best thing for him right now is to return to Sydney and he’s going to see a neurologist and have some more tests and hopefully that will send him on the right course to improve,” said Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson.

    © AAP 2017
    Reckon you know your rugby pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 Super Rugby tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!