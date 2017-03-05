Five talking points from NRL Round 1

The first round of the NRL season is over and there is plenty to discuss from a big weekend of action. Upsets and unfortunately injuries headlined an action-packed round of league, with the St George Illawarra Dragons giving us the biggest surprise, running up 40 on the Penrith Panthers.

This is The Roar‘s NRL talking points for Round 1.

What were the Rabbitohs coaching staff doing?

Look, I’m no medical expert but it was bleedingly obvious that something wasn’t right with Greg Inglis after he injured his knee early on during the Bunnies clash with the Tigers.

Even though the medical staff gave him clearance to continue on, it was clear for all to see there was no way he should have been on the park.

Inglis himself gave signals to the bench that he needed to come off. Despite scoring a try right on the half-time bell, he had barely made it out of a walk during the remaining minutes of the first half.

What was even more baffling was that he came back for the second half. It made you question whether they had even assessed the knee at halftime, and when he finally came off after 74 minutes the damage had already been done.

It was revealed on Saturday morning that Inglis had injured his ACL and will miss up to six months of action. That rubs him out of the season virtually, and could be a large part of the Rabbitohs’ chances up in smoke.

Michael McGuire and his staff have a lot of questions to answer for keeping him on the field despite all logic saying bring him off.

And speaking of…

Des and Madge to be sacked by season’s end

This was originally going to include Paul McGregor, who has been rumoured as needing to win four of the first six to keep his job at the helm of the Red V. However, judgement is now reserved on McGregor.

Des Hasler at the Canterbury Bulldogs and McGuire are walking on thin ice though.

Starting with McGuire and it’s not just the Inglis situation. The Rabbitohs had a tough year in 2016 and a club with a roster like they have should be doing a lot better.

Unrest is growing among fans and with Luke Keary walking out on the club because of issues with the coach, it’s hard to know whether he has the dressing room or not.

With Inglis now joining Adam Reynolds on the sideline, who is out for at least the first month, things aren’t going to improve at Redfern. Don’t be surprised if Michael McGuire is told to walk before the season’s end.

As for Hasler, the Bulldogs were threatening to rip his contract up at the end of last season despite the side finishing seventh.

Their opening performance against the Storm, although a step in the right direction, didn’t leave too many people thrilled. Despite conditions being a nightmare, their execution was terrible in attack and the energy they started the game with as the Storm built a match-winning lead was non-existent.

Hasler has been linked with other clubs and don’t be surprised if he is at one by the time a ball is kicked in 2018.

Where did the Dragons performance come from?

The St George Illawarra Dragons scored seven tries. In one match. Just let that sink in for a moment.

The same Dragons team who were incompetent with the ball last year brutalised the Panthers. After a Charity Shield display that was horrific a few weeks ago, it was a surprising performance from Paul McGregor’s men.

While the Panthers were woeful and have a lot of questions that need answering in the next few weeks, the Dragons looked like a new team at the attacking end of the field. They threw the ball around, tried a few different things and had the score to show for it.

Josh Dugan and Gareth Widdop both played sensational games, while their forwards dominated the battle. In particular, new recruits Paul Vaughan and winger Nene McDonald were in everything.

I don’t want to say the Dragons are going to have a strong season yet – let’s reserve judgement on that – but it was a huge step in the right direction.

How costly is the injury to Jesse Bromwich?

Besides Greg Inglis, the other big injury to come out of the weekend was Melbourne and New Zealand international prop Jesse Bromwich, who dislocated his thumb.

If his thumb requires surgery, there is every chance he will join fellow Kiwi Tohu Harris on the sidelines for eight weeks, and that puts a serious dent in the Storm’s pack.

If there’s one side in the comp who can cover it, then Melbourne is probably the one, but Kevin Proctor isn’t there anymore and someone – whether that be Tim Glasby, Neslon Asofa-Solomona or Christian Welch is going to need to stand up big time and take the starting role.

Nothing golden about golden point, but can you remember a finish like it?

I’m not one who sets out on a mission to rant about the state of the game, but wow something needs to be done about the Golden Point model.

It had the potential to spoil what was a wonderful game of football – one that was the game of the round between the Cowboys and Raiders. The game itself, played in tough conditions was everything it was supposed to be and with scores locked after 80 minutes, we were off to golden point.

After the wonderful version of extra time used during the finals last year, it was back to a field-goal-a-thon, particularly for the Cowboys.

The Raiders almost didn’t get to see possession, but Michael Morgan missed his first attempt. The Raiders were then pinged for a forward pass as Jordan Rapana streaked away to score. It came off the back of an offload and before it, the Raiders really looked like they had no intention of scoring.

From there, it was the Cowboys who passed up a couple of opportunities to go for the kill, instead settling for another field goal attempt from Thurston.

The field goal hit the bottom of the crossbar and sat up perfectly for Gavin Cooper to score. While it finished with a try – one of the craziest you might ever be likely to see, it never looked that way and again it has to be mentioned that golden point, in the current format, isn’t working.

But really, let’s be positive. How incredible was that finish?

Well, there you have it Roarers. Our talking points for the first round of action. What are your thoughts on the weekend? Who was the standout and what does it mean for the rest of the season? Drop a comment and let us know below.